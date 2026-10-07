Investopia 2026: Stability, AI And Connectivity Key To Attracting Global Investment

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Economic stability, structural reforms, stronger connectivity and emerging technologies are becoming increasingly important in attracting global investment as geopolitical tensions and shifting supply chains reshape the global economy, ministers said during a high-level discussion at Investopia 2026.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, said the UAE remains committed to its long-term economic policies despite periods of global uncertainty, with openness and resilience continuing to underpin the country's approach.

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He said the UAE is also accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence across government, with agentic AI expected to play an increasingly important role in boosting productivity and transforming government services over the coming years.

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Lebanon looks to turn potential into investment

Amer Bisat, Lebanon's Minister of Economy and Trade, said Lebanon has considerable human capital and geographic advantages but must translate those strengths into tangible investment.

“There's no magic potion. We need to do it the hard way,” Bisat said, stressing that the country needs wide-ranging economic reforms alongside progress on political and security challenges.

He said rebuilding investor confidence would require improvements in key areas including electricity, transport and state institutions. Lebanon, he added, is already preparing for future investment opportunities across energy, ports, logistics, transport and technology.

Uzbekistan bets on stability

Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, said stability and predictability remain among the most important considerations for foreign investors.

He said Uzbekistan is investing heavily in new transport and trade corridors aimed at reducing shipping times and strengthening the country's position as a bridge connecting Asia, the Gulf and Europe.

Kudratov also highlighted Uzbekistan's expanding economic relationship with the UAE, pointing to cooperation in infrastructure, investment and renewable energy.

Scotland see opportunity in green transition

Stephen Flynn, Scotland's Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Transport, highlighted the investment opportunities emerging from Scotland's transition towards renewable energy.

He said Scotland's offshore wind potential could help attract investment into green hydrogen, battery storage and data centres, while allowing the country to export its energy expertise and skills to international markets.

The discussion highlighted how the definition of economic competitiveness is evolving as geopolitical pressures, technological advances and changing supply chains reshape investment decisions. Ministers stressed that growth alone is no longer enough, with resilience, stability and predictability becoming increasingly important to investors.

Trade and investment most important tools for stability, UAE minister says Regional conflict not undermining UAE's attraction as a global investment hub UAE poised for swift economic rebound despite challenging environment

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