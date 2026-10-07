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Henri Kagan, Kenso Soai Win 2026 Nobel Chemistry Prize
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Scientists Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry "for the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis," the award-giving body said on Wednesday.
The more than a century-old prize is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and the winners share 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million), as well as the fame of winning arguably the world's most prestigious science award.ALSO READ
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