Henri Kagan, Kenso Soai Win 2026 Nobel Chemistry Prize

The more than a century-old prize is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and the winners share 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million), as well as the fame of winning arguably the world's most prestigious science award.

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