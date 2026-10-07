India Condemns Attacks On 4 Vessels In Black Sea After Two Crew Members Injured

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India has strongly condemned a series of recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea that put several Indian crew members at risk. The Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that one crew member had been injured after the commercial vessel MV Royad Mammadov came under attack.

Another Indian was injured in a drone attack on the Palau-flagged MV ABLE. The ministry called for an immediate halt to maritime targeting and renewed its push for diplomatic mediation to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

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Addressing a bi-weekly press conference, Jaiswal outlined an alarming surge in maritime safety threats, detailing four separate incidents involving merchant vessels operating in the region over 48 hours.

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He said that three Indian nationals were on board the commercial vessel MV Royad Mammadov when it was struck, though they were safely rescued, while the one injured person is receiving treatment.

"We have seen a string of attacks in the Black Sea region in the last one or two days. We condemn such attacks that threaten commercial shipping and endanger the lives of our seafaring community," Jaiswal stated.

He said that the situation remained equally critical for other merchant vessels: the Togo-flagged Alfa Watan came under attack with the fate of its crew still unaccounted for, while the Palau-flagged MV ABLE was targeted by a drone strike.

"The second ship that came under attack was Alfa Watan. This is a Togo-flagged ship. It came under attack yesterday and the fate of its crew is unknown at this point. Another vessel, the Palau-flagged MV ABLE, came under a drone attack, but fortunately all 18 crew members, which includes seven Indian nationals, have been rescued. One Indian has been injured and is receiving medical assistance and supervision...

He said that a fourth ship that came under attack was the Liberian-flagged oil tanker, Aframax Rio, with an all-Indian crew. "All 23 crew members on board this particular ship were Indian nationals - and all of them have been rescued," he added.

Expanding on India's broader diplomatic efforts to address the root cause of regional volatility, the Ministry of External Affairs emphasised New Delhi's ongoing communication channels with both Moscow and Kyiv.

Jaiswal reinforced India's long-standing position that sustainable solutions cannot be achieved on the battlefield, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly advocated for replacing prolonged military hostility with active conflict resolution.

"On the issue, India has consistently maintained that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward. We are aware of our position. Prime Minister on multiple occasions has expressed that the time has come for 'endless war to give way to an end to war'. In keeping with this idea to bring peace, India has engaged both sides, that is Russia and Ukraine. This has been appreciated by both Russia and Ukraine," Jaiswal explained.

Detailing the practical scope of these diplomatic engagements, the Spokesperson stressed that India is actively working with both nations to secure critical supply lines, protect maritime trade routes, and mitigate global economic impacts.

"We are trying to be helpful; India is trying to be helpful, starting with the Black Sea safety of shipping issue, addressing immediate concerns of Russia and Ukraine on grain and energy exports and non-attack possibilities," Jaiswal concluded. "We have ongoing conversations with both Russia and Ukraine on this particular matter."

Commercial maritime traffic across the Black Sea has faced escalating assaults since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022, with both governments repeatedly targeting ships and marine infrastructure.

Over recent days, Moscow has struck grain carriers transporting Ukrainian agricultural products close to Romania, an EU member state.

Conversely, Kyiv maintains that its targeting of Russian petroleum infrastructure constitutes a legitimate response to nightly aerial bombardments hitting Ukrainian urban centres.

Both belligerents have pledged to intensify their military operations in recent weeks, heightening anxieties regarding maritime security for commercial vessels navigating the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, India has also stepped beyond traditional advocacy to actively broker peace and operational agreements between Moscow and Kyiv.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed that India has formally stepped forward to help resolve the conflict, offering what Kyiv considers "the most comprehensive" peace proposal currently under evaluation.

Speaking at a press briefing, Sybiha disclosed that Kyiv is reviewing four distinct international proposals - including submissions from Turkey, Egypt, and the United States.

Similarly, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to bring an end to the conflict, noting that the Indian leader has "good ideas" for a peaceful resolution.

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