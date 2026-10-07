Exercise Season Is Here: Hydrate Before Thirst Catches Up

Published: Wed 7 Oct 2026, 4:14 PM

As more people head outdoors to run, play sport or return to the gym, hydration deserves a place in every exercise plan. Dehydration can affect concentration and performance, and in hot conditions it can become dangerous.

The key is not to wait until you feel very thirsty. Drink before exercise, take regular drinks while you are active, and continue drinking afterwards.

When you sweat, your body loses water. It also loses electrolytes, such as sodium and potassium, that help the body maintain its fluid balance.

Water is essential for everyday hydration. But after heavy or prolonged sweating, an electrolyte drink can replace both the water and some of the electrolytes that have been lost.

Sugar in an electrolyte drink is not included only for sweetness or energy. In the small intestine, glucose and sodium are absorbed together. Water follows them into the body. Put simply, the right combination of sugar and sodium gives water an efficient route through the intestinal wall.

The amount of sugar matters. If a drink is very sugary, it can take longer to leave the stomach and may slow the delivery of fluid. Sports drinks therefore commonly contain about 4–8 per cent carbohydrate, balancing fluid absorption with energy supply.

Pocari Sweat contains 6.2g of carbohydrate in every 100ml, which means a carbohydrate concentration of 6.2 per cent. This sits within the commonly used 4–8 per cent range. Together with sodium and other electrolytes, this level is designed to support smooth and efficient hydration.

Pocari Sweat was developed by Japanese healthcare company Otsuka Pharmaceutical using research into body fluids and sweat. Its formula combines water, carbohydrates and electrolytes, including sodium and potassium, to replace what the body loses through perspiration.

Before exercise, start well hydrated. During exercise, drink regularly according to the heat, intensity, duration and how much you sweat. Afterwards, continue replacing lost fluid and electrolytes.

As exercise season begins, remember the simple routine: hydrate before, during and after activity. For a drink formulated with water, electrolytes and a scientifically grounded carbohydrate level, Pocari Sweat is a practical choice for fast, effective replenishment.