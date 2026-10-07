Qatar Participates In GCC Ministerial Meetings, Made In GCC 2026 Opening

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Manama, Bahrain: The State of Qatar participated in the 71st meeting of the GCC Commercial Cooperation Committee, the 57th meeting of the GCC Industrial Cooperation Committee, and the 12th meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Standardization Affairs of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States, held Tuesday in Manama.

The meetings brought together Their Excellencies the Ministers of Commerce and Industry of the GCC member states, along with GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.

Qatar's delegation to the meetings was headed by HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani, with the participation of HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.During the meetings, the ministers discussed a range of issues of common interest, along with recommendations and agenda items submitted by preparatory meetings of GCC undersecretaries of commerce and industry, and adopted appropriate decisions.

HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani also participated in the 15th Consultative Meeting between GCC Ministers of Commerce and Industry and Heads of the Federations of GCC Chambers. The meeting reviewed topics and recommendations submitted by the heads of GCC chambers and adopted appropriate decisions.HE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed participated in the sixth consultative meeting between GCC Ministers of Commerce and Industry and Gulf entrepreneurs. The meeting focused on exchanging expertise and addressing challenges facing the entrepreneurship sector across the GCC, while also reviewing initiatives to support small and medium-sized enterprises, foster innovation and strengthen the Gulf entrepreneurship ecosystem.

HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed also attended a ceremony honoring Gulf inventors, aimed at supporting innovators and encouraging ideas that contribute to economic development, enhance productivity and promote sustainable growth across the GCC.

Meanwhile, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani participated in the official opening of the Made in the GCC 2026 Forum and Exhibition, alongside HE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed. The event runs from Oct. 6 to 8 at Exhibition World Bahrain.HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed also participated in a session held on the opening day of the forum titled "From Industry to Global Markets: Investment, Export and Growth." The session examined key drivers of industrial growth and access to global markets, including financing and investment, the development of productive capacity, export promotion and market access.

It also explored the role of industrial policies, trade agreements and international partnerships in enhancing industrial competitiveness, integrating industries into global value chains, and creating new opportunities for growth and expansion.

Qatar is participating in the Made in the GCC 2026 exhibition through a national pavilion bringing together the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar Development Bank, Qatar Economic Zones Company (Manateq), and more than 20 Qatari manufacturers. The pavilion showcases the diversity of Qatar's industrial sector and highlights Qatari products and industries.