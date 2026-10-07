Ghana To Apply To Join BRICS, Foreign Minister Says

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Accra: Ghana's cabinet has approved a decision to formally apply to join the BRICS geopolitical and economic bloc, Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said during a visit by his Indian counterpart.

Ablakwa said Tuesday that Ghana had already sought India's support for its application, describing the move as an effort to diversify the country's economic and diplomatic partnerships.

"The Cabinet of President John Dramani Mahama has decided that Ghana should put in a formal application to join BRICS," Ablakwa told reporters, speaking alongside India's external affairs minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The group of emerging economies -- founded by Brazil, Russia, India and China -- has expanded in recent years, focusing on bringing together countries in the global south.

South Africa joined shortly after its 2009 founding, while countries such as Ethiopia, Iran and Indonesia have joined since 2024.

"Joining India in BRICS will give us economic options, will diversify our base and our partnerships, and will also allow us to have more cooperation within the global south framework," he said.

Jaishankar said India was supportive of Ghana's aspirations but stressed that membership would require consideration by the wider BRICS grouping.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are also members.