Official Partners, Sponsors For Qatar Boat Show 2026 Named

Under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, the Qatar Boat Show organising committee announced the official partners and sponsors of the show's third edition at a press conference held at The Terminal in Old Doha Port.

The show will take place on November 4-7.

The press conference marked the signing of partnership and sponsorship agreements with leading organisations from the public and private sectors, representing a diverse range of industries.

The agreements reflect a shared commitment to growing Qatar's maritime sector, elevating its maritime tourism offering, and strengthening the country's standing on the global stage.

Old Doha Port chief executive Eng. Mohammed Abdulla al-Mulla, who is also the chairman of the Qatar Boat Show organising committee, said:“We are proud to see the third edition of Qatar Boat Show achieve notable growth, which reflects the show's growing standing as a key platform for the maritime sector in Qatar and the region.”

“This year, 70% of previous exhibitors from around the world are returning, either maintaining their exhibition space or expanding it through the launch of new brands,” al-Mulla continued.“This edition also sees 30% growth in Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) participation compared with the previous edition, along with new boat debuts, the presence of several government entities and national institutions, and companies taking part for the first time.”

This year's partners include the Ministry of Transport as Strategic Partner, Al Kass Sports Channels as Strategic Media Partner, and Ooredoo Qatar as Official Telecommunications Partner.

Qatar Creates and the Doha Film Institute come together as the show's Cultural Partner, joined by Bedaa Watches & Jewellery as Official Watch Sponsor and Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles – Mercedes-Benz as Official Automotive Partner.

At the same time, Qatar Airways serves as Official Travel Partner, Mowasalat (Karwa) as Transport Partner, and The Ned Doha as Official Hospitality Partner for the VIP and VVIP Lounge.

Official partners sponsers of Qatar Boat Show 2026 Qatar