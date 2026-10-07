Deputy Prime Minister Meets Namibia's Defence Minister
HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan al-Thani met yesterday with Namibia's Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs Frans Kapofi during his visit to Qatar.
They discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to strengthen and expand them.
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