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Minister Meets Kuwaiti Ambassador

Minister Meets Kuwaiti Ambassador


2026-10-07 02:49:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

HE the Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim al-Mahmoud met yesterday with Kuwait's ambassador to Qatar Ahmed Abdulrahman al-Shuraim.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral co-operation and ways to further strengthen and enhance co-operation in the health sector.

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Gulf Times

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