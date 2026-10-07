Katara Inspires Young Explorers During World Space Week 2026

Katara Cultural Village is hosting World Space Week 2026 at Al Thuraya Planetarium as part of its ongoing efforts to promote scientific and astronomical awareness and encourage children and young people to take an interest in space science through a range of activities that combine knowledge, hands-on learning, and entertainment.

Held in collaboration with World Space Week Qatar, Es'hailSat, and the Centre for Ambassadors of the Sustainable Development Goals, the events take place daily from 4pm to 7pm.

Al Thuraya Planetarium welcomes visitors to a comprehensive scientific and educational experience featuring astronomy shows, science films, hands-on workshops, interactive activities, and exploration challenges, offering the public an opportunity to learn about the mysteries of space, planets, and the solar system through simple and engaging ways.

The programme introduces scientific concepts related to planets, rockets, and space exploration through an approach that combines information with hands-on learning.

Es'hailSat also presents the“Rocket Challenge” workshop, giving participants a hands-on experience that combines knowledge, challenge, and innovation ahead of the conclusion of the four-day programme.

The week also features interactive exploration challenges designed to encourage visitor participation, along with a photo area, making the visit an engaging experience that combines learning with the enjoyment of the event's interactive atmosphere.

Yesterday's programme included a screening of The Little Perfect Planet, along with the interactive presentation Journey to the Planets, the“Design Your Planet” workshop, and the“Little Space Engineer” workshop.

The event concludes today with a range of activities and workshops, including the“From Manuscript to Space: We Have Mohammed” workshop and the“Launch Power: Principles of Propulsion and Force” workshop, presented by the Centre for Ambassadors of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Katara Cultural Village World Space Week 2026 Qatar