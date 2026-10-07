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Qatar Participates In GCC Directors Of Public Security Meeting

Qatar Participates In GCC Directors Of Public Security Meeting


2026-10-07 02:49:16
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the seventh meeting of the Directors of Public Security of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States, held at the headquarters of the GCC General Secretariat in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Director General of Public Security Maj. Gen. Mohammed Jassim Al Sulaiti led Qatar's Ministry of Interior delegation to the meeting.

The meeting discussed a number of security-related issues on its agenda, reviewed the outcomes and recommendations of the joint security committees, and explored ways to strengthen cooperation and joint security efforts among the GCC states.

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Gulf Times

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