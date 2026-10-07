Qatar Participates In GCC Directors Of Public Security Meeting

The meeting discussed a number of security-related issues on its agenda, reviewed the outcomes and recommendations of the joint security committees, and explored ways to strengthen cooperation and joint security efforts among the GCC states.

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