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Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Indian Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met with the Ambassador of the Republic of India to the State of Qatar Dr. K Srikar Reddy.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.
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