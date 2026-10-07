Wall Street Giants Lose Ground As Sovereign Policy And Monetary Tightening Reshape Global Banking Valuations

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A fundamental restructuring of global banking valuations is underway as investors increasingly reward sovereign policy support, balance-sheet resilience, and aggressive shareholder distributions over traditional loan growth. Fueled by China's aggressive recapitalization and Japan's historic monetary tightening, Asian and select European lenders are aggressively closing the valuation gap on Wall Street's vulnerable, investment-banking-dependent giants, revealsGlobalData, a leading intelligence and productivity platform.

ICBC was the clearest quarterly winner. Its market value rose 18.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to $418.3 billion, taking it from third to second place and widening its lead over Bank of America. Agricultural Bank of China gained 17.0% during the quarter. Year-on-year (YoY), ICBC rose 23.1%, Agricultural Bank of China 12.1%, China Construction Bank 31.1%, and Bank of China 39.0%.

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Japan's gains rest on a different foundation: monetary normalization. MUFG rose 18.6% QoQ and 44.4% YoY; SMFG gained 11.6% and 55.6%, respectively; and Mizuho advanced 17.5% and 65.4%. The Bank of Japan raised its policy rate to 1.25% in September, a 31-year high, and officials have increasingly discussed further tightening.

Higher rates could improve domestic lending spreads after decades of near-zero rates. Improving corporate investment also supports the outlook, with Japanese manufacturers' September confidence reaching its highest level since December 2021, helped by semiconductor and data center demand. Mizuho is targeting inbound investment in Japanese AI, semiconductor, datacentre, and defence projects.

Europe's rerating has been selective but substantial. HSBC gained 40.6% YoY, BBVA 42.0%, Santander 31.2%, UniCredit 20.2%, and Intesa 13.5%. HSBC's Asian orientation and restructuring have become more valuable as it concentrates resources on growth markets and wealth management, including a planned return to Indian equity broking after 13 years. BBVA's 16% increase in its interim cash dividend reinforces the shareholder-return case.

Bank of America's decline followed management guidance that third-quarter investment-banking fees could fall by at least 10%, while sales and trading revenue was expected to remain flat. JPMorgan was the exception: its market capitalization was broadly unchanged at $879.4 billion, retaining its position as the world's largest bank. Management expected third-quarter investment-banking fees and markets revenue to rise by the mid-to-high teens, supported by a strong deal pipeline.

Wells Fargo is the real casualty: down 9.9% on the year, it fell from fifth to twelfth. January guidance underwhelmed, April's interest income missed, and a collapsed UK mortgage lender raised questions about its exposure.

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