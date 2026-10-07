Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV: RDU) Makes TSX Venture Top Gainer List On Authorization For Exploration And Initial Drill Program In Peru

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues a news and trading alert for Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV: RDU ), an exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of high-quality projects in the Americas.

The stock is trading at 0.2000 +0.0550 (+37.93%) on volume of over 1.2 Million shares as of this report. Radius Gold has a morning high of 0.215, making the TSX Venture top gainer's list in this morning's session.

Radius Gold announced that it has received authorization from the Peru mining authorities to initiate exploration activities, including drilling, at its Tierra Roja copper project in the district of Atico, Province of Caraveli, Arequipa, southern Peru.

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The Gerencia Regional de Energia y Minas (GREM) of the Regional Government of Arequipa has issued authorization for the Company to commence exploration activities on the Ferruginosa I-400 concession, the main target area of the Tierra Roja project.

Permitting Status

Tierra Roja sits on unoccupied state land. As the Company has previously reported, that means two permissions are required: an environmental authorization for the drill program, and a surface right from the Superintendencia Nacional de Bienes Estatales (SBN), followed by GREM authorization to start work.

The environmental authorization was granted in 2025 and covers the planned drill platforms and access. In January 2026 the Company reported that GREM had approved the technical review for surface access and that the file had moved to the SBN. In March 2026 the SBN granted provisional surface access and the Company filed its application with GREM for authorization to initiate exploration activities. Issuance of that GREM authorization was then delayed because the SBN made an observation on the project coordinates. The observation was appealed and the appeal was upheld.

With the GREM authorization now received, the provisional SBN surface access permits the Company to proceed with exploration while a definitive surface easement is finalized.

Radius is moving ahead with the initial drill program as quickly as possible. Contracts are being negotiated, access is being prepared, and a camp is being established. The Company aims to begin drilling before year-end and will provide a further update on timing as that work advances.

Sampling

Additional rock-chip geochemical sampling at Tierra Roja has been completed, and the samples have been submitted to the laboratory. Results will be reported when received. These samples cover a broader area of the property away from the core zone, which has been the focus of sampling thus far. Owing to the extensive caliche cover over most of the property, a systematic grid approach was not followed, but additional strategies (e.g., shallow percussion drilling or auger sampling) to systematically collect material from below the caliche are being evaluated.

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