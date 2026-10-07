Metalsource Mining (CSE: MSM) Launches Broader Silver Hill Program, Lining Up Northern IP Targets Beyond The Known System

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues a news and trading alert for Metalsource Mining Inc.(CSE: MSM ) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z).

Phase 2 expands beyond Silver Hill proper as SH26-34 intersects approximately 20 metres of mineralization, including multiple massive sulphide intervals with assays pending, while surface mineralization and correlated IP anomalies strengthen the case for broader expansion

Metalsource Mining announced the commencement of Phase-2 Exploration Drilling at Silver Hill. Phase-2 exploration is designed to test a comprehensive dataset generated by the company from Q2 2026. Near-mine exploration drilling has fingerprinted Induced Polarization (IP) response to massive sulfides and new anomalies have been generated via rock chip sampling of available subcrop. Together, these results provide Metalsource with an increasingly robust technical framework to step beyond Silver Hill proper and begin testing the broader scale of the system.

Major Exploration Expansion: Phase 2 marks a transition from predominantly near mine drilling toward increasingly larger step outs and the systematic testing of previously undrilled targets beyond Silver Hill proper. IP Signature Correlated With Known Mineralization: Near mine drilling has established a positive correlation between key IP responses and known Silver Hill mineralization, providing an important targeting tool as exploration expands beyond the current drilling footprint. Northern Targets Ready to Drill: Multiple high priority IP anomalies approximately 1,120 metres north of Silver Hill are ready for drill testing. Surface Mineralization Adds Another Vector: Gold, silver, lead and zinc mineralization identified in subcrop approximately 240 metres northeast of Silver Hill occurs on trend with northern IP anomalies, providing an additional geological vector for exploration. Expanded Drilling Capacity: Drilling production has tripled with the addition of a second rig and night shift, allowing one drill to continue expanding Silver Hill while the second tests targets along the broader trend.

AdvertisementKey HighlightsNear-Mine IP Results Testing

Recent exploration drilling between SH26-05 and SH25-01 (near surface) established continuity of mineralization within a 100 square meter block of previously unexplored ground at Silver Hill. This work also tested IP data collected in the mine area. Results show there is a positive correlation between +25msec polarization and +2,000ohm-m conductivity with mineralization at Silver Hill. Polarization in this context represents the sulfides in the rock mass (Figure 1), while resistive rocks are interpreted to represent silicic alteration. This combination represents a meaningful target at Silver Hill, as demonstrated with the drilling results shown in Figure 2. SH26-34 (assay pending) intercepted approximately 20m of mineralization, including multiple intervals of massive sulfides (Figure 1).

Surface Mineralization

Project geologists discovered gold-silver-lead-zinc mineralization in subcrop approximately 240m northeast of Silver Hill (Figure 4). The Initial interpretation is the mineralization is in the footwall of the main Silver Hill mineralization, on trend with northern IP anomalies. A drill pad designed to test the near surface extent of this anomaly has been built, with drilling anticipated in late Q4 2026 or Q1 2027.

Dale Moore, HeadGeologist of Metalsource Mining, commented:

Figure 2: Plan view showing current drilling extent at Silver Hill.

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