DEADLINE ALERT For BETR, DOCS, BIDU, UWMC: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to ....

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR )

Class Period: March 13, 2026 – May 7, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between March 13, 2026 and May 7, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that the Company's conversion funnel was already slowing due to macro factors; (2) that, as a result, the Company's $1 billion monthly funded volume target was likely to be deferred; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS )

Class Period: August 8, 2024 – May 13, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between August 8, 2024 and May 13, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Doximity overstated the impact that its Newsfeed had on its revenue growth; (2) the Company was losing market share to its competitors with more favorable pricing and engagement models; (3) the Company was using banner ads and e-newsletters instead of deep engagement tactics; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU )

Class Period: November 18, 2025 – August 17, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2026

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had overstated the ability of its AI business to mitigate rapid declines in its legacy online marketing business; (2) that, as a result, the Company's revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC )

Class Period: March 9, 2026 – August 5, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 13, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between March 9, 2026 and August 5, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company had deviated from its traditional strategy of not hedging its mortgage servicing rights to take a major hedge position; (2) the Company over-hedged itself in anticipation of the Two Harbors transaction; (3) the Company's purported efforts to balance its risk in fact created an excess hedging risk; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to ..., or visit our website at .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

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