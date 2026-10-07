AI Powerpoint Maker Presentations.AI Passes 12 Million Users As Businesses Adopt AI PPT Generator For Sales, Pitch Decks And Board Presentations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Backed by Accel and Together Fund, Presentations.AI combines AI presentation generation with automatic Brand Sync, native editable PowerPoint export and data-connected Presentation Refresh for recurring business presentations.

San Francisco, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presentations.AI, an AI presentation maker used by more than 12 million people worldwide, today highlighted the shift in how businesses use AI for presentations. While generating an initial deck from a prompt is now table stakes across the category, professional teams still face friction: maintaining brand consistency across presentations, keeping presentations editable in PowerPoint where their teams already work, incorporating current business data, and updating recurring presentations without manual rebuilding.

Presentations.AI was founded by Sumanth Raghavendra, CEO and co-founder, in 2018. The platform reached one million users within 84 days of its public beta in 2023. Today it serves sales, finance, marketing, customer success and leadership teams worldwide, with the United States representing approximately 23 percent of revenue, followed by India, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada and the Middle East. The company is backed by Accel Partners and Together Fund.

"Generating the first version of a presentation is becoming easier across the category. The problems businesses still have to solve are keeping presentations on-brand, making them editable in the tools their teams already use, connecting them to current business information and updating them repeatedly without rebuilding the deck. Those are the problems we are building Presentations.AI to solve," said Raghavendra.

What Presentations.AI does



Creates presentations from text prompts, documents (PDF, Word, Excel), Notion pages, Markdown, websites or existing outlines in under one minute, producing 10 to 50 slides.

Automatically identifies company logo, colors and fonts from a website URL and applies Brand Sync across all slides, eliminating manual brand-kit creation and slide-by-slide style work.

Exports presentations as native, fully editable Microsoft PowerPoint (.pptx) files where text, shapes, layouts, charts and styling remain changeable after export.

Connects recurring presentations to business data sources including Salesforce, HubSpot, Snowflake, BigQuery, Google Sheets, Tableau, Looker and Mixpanel.

Regenerates presentations on a daily, weekly or monthly schedule, on demand or on a trigger, keeping board presentations, QBRs, customer reviews and management reports current without manual rebuilding. Provides slide-level analytics (views, time per slide, completion rate), a REST API with OAuth and webhooks for programmatic generation, and white-label options.

How a typical workflow works

Create from a prompt, PDF, Word file, spreadsheet or existing sales presentation outline; the platform generates 10 to 50 slides in under a minute.Revise content and structure through a conversational AI assistant without rebuilding from scratch.Provide a company website URL; Brand Sync automatically extracts and applies logo, colors and fonts across the deck.Export as a native, editable PowerPoint file and continue editing in PowerPoint or pass to colleagues, executives or customers.For recurring presentations, connect the master deck to Salesforce, HubSpot, Snowflake or Google Sheets and specify which sections update and which remain fixed.Set a refresh schedule (daily, weekly, monthly) or trigger on-demand; the presentation regenerates with current data while maintaining narrative, design and brand.

The market shift from one-shot to data-connected presentations

AI presentation software moved from a novelty (can an AI write text?) to a category (prompt-to-presentation) to a workflow problem. Sales decks are no longer one-time builds; they are recurring assets that pass between sales reps, customers and executives, often personalized for industry or account. Board presentations must incorporate current data every month. QBR presentations need updating across dozens of customer accounts. When a presentation recurs, manual rebuilding becomes the blocker, not AI generation.

Presentations.AI positions presentation generation as part of a larger business workflow that includes maintaining company brand, editing in existing tools, and keeping presentations connected to underlying business data.

Frequently asked questions

Does AI-generated presentation content hold up to professional scrutiny?

The Presentations.AI platform generates presentations that are edited, revised and shared in professional contexts by salespeople, executives and boards. The initial output is a starting point, not a final deliverable. Users revise through a conversational assistant, export to PowerPoint for additional editing, and maintain full control over the narrative and all supporting information.

How does Brand Sync maintain consistency across many presentations?

Brand Sync extracts logo, color and font data from a company website and applies those elements as templates across all slides in a generated presentation. For organizations producing presentations across multiple teams, this eliminates manual brand-kit creation and reduces the work of applying brand guidelines to individual slides. The resulting presentation remains fully editable in PowerPoint.

What is Presentation Refresh and how does it solve the recurring-presentation problem?

A recurring presentation (board report, QBR, sales review) typically requires an associate to rebuild the deck each cycle, pulling updated data, revising charts and tables, then distributing. Presentation Refresh connects a master presentation to underlying data sources and regenerates it on a schedule or trigger, keeping the narrative and design fixed while updating only the data that changes. The result is a presentation that stays current without manual rebuilding.

Does automated presentation generation replace presentation designers or strategists?

No. The platform generates the initial structure and slides. Strategy, narrative, data accuracy, and the decision about which information to highlight and which to exclude remain with the team creating the presentation. The software automates the layout and formatting work and the data-refresh work, freeing teams to focus on narrative and insight.

Presentations.AI as the layer between presentation strategy and business data

Raghavendra's view is that as AI presentation tools become more capable, the advantage shifts from generation speed to workflow integration. A sales team can generate a pitch deck in minutes. The value multiplier is keeping that deck on-brand, editable in PowerPoint, personalized for each account and updated with current Salesforce data without a rebuild. A finance team can generate a board presentation; the value multiplier is regenerating it monthly with current data from Snowflake and keeping it aligned with company branding.

"Presentations.AI sits between your business information and the people and systems that consume presentations. It normalizes the deck structure, keeps it connected to your data sources, and maintains your brand and edit workflows so teams can keep presentations current and professional without rebuilding," Raghavendra said.

Presentations.AI is backed by Accel Partners and Together Fund. The platform is available with a free tier offering presentation generation and export to PowerPoint. Paid tiers include Brand Sync, presentation analytics, API access and Presentation Refresh for data-connected recurring presentations. To learn more visit

About Presentations.AI

Presentations.AI is an AI presentation maker for professional business presentations. More than 12 million users worldwide use the platform to create sales decks, pitch decks, board presentations, proposals, QBRs and other presentations. The platform combines AI generation, automatic Brand Sync, native editable PowerPoint export, presentation analytics, APIs and Presentation Refresh for data-connected recurring presentations. Founded in 2018 and backed by Accel Partners and Together Fund.

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AI PPT Generator for Sales, Pitch Decks and Board Presentations

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