Quality Touch Remodeling Adds Sunrise Windows For Suwanee And Metro Atlanta Homes

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Atlanta based window installer adds a lesser-known window with the performance of premium brands, priced below national brands.

- Manny MolinaATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quality Touch Remodeling, LLC now carries Sunrise Windows for homeowners in Suwanee, Buford, and north Metro Atlanta. The company added the line for people who want national-brand performance without paying a national-brand price.Quality Touch already offers a few window choices with 2 popular options. One is an affordable window with high energy performance. It seals well and insulates well. It does not include every finish and convenience found on an expensive window, and most of those extras do not change the utility bill. The other choice is Pella, a well-known national brand with a well-known price. Sunrise is the new third option. It is lesser known. It is not a lesser window."People walk in thinking they have two lanes," said Manny, owner of Quality Touch Remodeling. "A solid affordable window, or an expensive name like Pella. Sunrise is what they have not heard of yet. It has the performance, and it has the features the expensive windows are known for. The design pulled the better ideas from the industry: durability, the way it looks, and top-end insulation. When homeowners put it next to the other two, they understand why we brought it in."Sunrise is made in Temperance, Michigan. Frames are fusion-welded virgin uPVC, so the corners are welded rather than screwed together. The extrusions are insulated with polyurethane. The manufacturer says that insulation delivers twice the R-factor of typical foam-filled vinyl. A triple weatherstrip barrier adds about 50 percent more weatherstripping than a typical vinyl window. Published air-infiltration ratings for the double-hung sit near 0.02 cubic feet per minute per square foot, under the 0.30 residential maximum.Glass packages use low-emissivity coatings, argon fill, and warm-edge spacers. Select packages are published with U-factors as low as 0.17. The line is tested to National Fenestration Rating Council and American Architectural Manufacturers Association standards, and the manufacturer says the windows exceed ENERGY STAR guidelines for every U.S. climate zone. Sunrise also advertises up to 27 percent more viewing area than other vinyl replacement windows, with narrow sightlines, tilt-in sashes, interior wood-grain laminates, and colonial, prairie, and perimeter grids.Styles offered through Quality Touch include double-hung, single-hung, sliding, casement, awning, picture, and specialty shapes. The manufacturer warranty is lifetime, non-prorated, and transferable on the frame, sash, insulated glass, and hardware.Homeowners can still choose the affordable high-performance window, Pella, or Sunrise. Quality Touch installs all three with its own crews from 4485 Tench Road, Suite 1611, in Suwanee. The company is veteran-owned, fully insured, and holds Georgia license number 20089817. The estimate is one written price. Most replacement projects are scheduled as a one-day install. The company also replaces entry and patio doors.A free in-home consultation is available at (770) 526-3268 or qtremodeling. Quality Touch serves Suwanee and great Atlanta communities including Buford, Marietta, Alpharetta, Stockbridge, Decatur, Lawrenceville, and Peachtree City.

Manny Molina

Quality Touch Remodeling, LLC

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Quality Touch Remodeling Adds Sunrise Windows for Suwanee and Metro Atlanta Homes News Provided By Quality Touch Remodeling, LLC October 07, 2026, 18:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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