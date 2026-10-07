Conv2x Brings Healthcare And Life Sciences Leaders To NYC: What Emerging Tech Can Deliver-And What Leaders Must Do Next

ConV2X Smart Tech Transformation in Healthcare & Life Sciences Executive Summit, October 29–30, 2026, New York City

October 29–30 multidisciplinary executive summit connects clinical care, life sciences, public health, AI, policy, cybersecurity, and investment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Partners in Digital Health will convene the ConV2X Smart Tech Transformation in Healthcare & Life Sciences Executive Summit on October 29–30, 2026, at the ILR Conference Center in the historic GE Building, 570 Lexington Avenue, New York City.Guided by the premise“Healthcare's Challenges Can't Be Solved in Silos,” the 2 Day summit brings leaders across disciplines together to examine the decisions shaping healthcare and life sciences: where emerging technologies improve outcomes, what evidence justifies deployment, who bears responsibility, and which innovations deserve continued investment.The program opens with“Surrendering Humanity,” presented by Tory Cenaj, Founder and Publisher of Partners in Digital Health, followed by the distinguished keynote“Misdiagnosed: The Real Drivers of Healthcare Costs and How to Fix Them,” delivered by Ashish Jha, MD, MPH, Co-Founder and CEO of BioRadar.The agenda connects technology advances with clinical, scientific, financial, and governance challenges. Featured discussions include:- AI Is Changing How Medicine Is Discovered-and How Evidence Is Created: Clinical development, trial design, patient identification, and evidence generation.- Digital Health That Changes Outcomes: What virtual care, remote monitoring, and digital health deliver in practice.- Are We Ready for the Next Health Threat? Biosecurity, AI surveillance, and public health preparedness.- When AI Acts: How Much Autonomy Is Too Much? Human authority, coordinated agents, and responsibility when autonomous systems take action.- When AI Becomes Medicine: Regulation, clinical responsibility, and liability.- Healthcare Is Connecting Everything. Can We Secure It? Cybersecurity across health data, connected devices, cloud infrastructure, and AI.- Scale It, Fix It-or Stop Funding It? A multidisciplinary assessment of evidence, outcomes, economics, adoption, and risk.- What Will Define Health & Medicine by 2030? Emerging technologies and the leadership decisions that cannot wait.The speaker roster includes Sarah Pletcher, Chief Digital Health Officer, Houston Methodist; Eric Wei, MD, CEO, NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue; Syra Madad, Chief Biopreparedness Officer, NYC Health + Hospitals; Jerrold M. Jackson, PhD, Director, Partner Enablement, Mayo Clinic Platform; Erik Johnson, Senior Vice President and National Practice Lead, Value Based Care, Optum; Saira Haque, PhD, MHSA, Lead, Advanced Medical Solutions Group, Pfizer; and Bob Spurr, EVP, North America, Leo Pharma, among other leaders in research, policy, clinical care, technology, and investment.Sessions operate under the Chatham House Rule, supporting candid discussion of implementation challenges, institutional priorities, and lessons learned.Venture2X Connects Innovation with InvestmentOn October 29, the new Venture2X Innovation Showcase and Reception will examine“What Deserves Capital Now-and What Doesn't?” Led by moderator Alex Romanovich, CEO of GlobalEdgeMarkets, the program brings investors, founders, clinicians, and healthcare leaders together to assess durable value, evidence, and commercialization prospects.The track includes startup pitches, confidential investor scoring, investor feedback, and networking designed to connect innovators with potential partners, investors, and decision-makers.Recognizing Research That Advances CareThe summit will also recognize THMT journal research addressing digital health and clinical AI. Award presentations will feature“The Impact of Digital Health Technologies on Chronic Disease Management” and“Integrating Image-Based Artificial Intelligence in the Operating Room: Enhancing Safety and Efficiency While Navigating Legal and Ethical Considerations.”Registration and Event InformationConV2X Smart Tech Transformation in Healthcare & Life Sciences Executive SummitOctober 29–30, 2026Historic GE Building | ILR Conference Center, 12th Floor570 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022Registration:Full agenda:Venture2X:About Partners in Digital HealthPartners in Digital Health publishes Blockchain in Healthcare Today and Telehealth and Medicine Today and produces the ConV2X symposium series. Its publishing and event programs bring research and multidisciplinary perspectives together to advance discussion of emerging technologies, healthcare delivery, and life sciences.

Tory Cenaj

Partners in Digital Health

+1 203-243-3063

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ConV2X Brings Healthcare and Life Sciences Leaders to NYC: What Emerging Tech Can Deliver-and What Leaders Must Do Next News Provided By Social2B Media Holdings LLC dba GlobalEdgeMarkets October 07, 2026, 18:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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