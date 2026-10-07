New York Art Life Magazine Presents An Exclusive Interview With Artist Techin Khurukitwanit

Techin Khurukitwanit

The illustrator, painter, and Wholesome Era founder discusses album art, community design, and building a creative culture without hierarchy.

- Techin KhurukitwanitCHELSEA, MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New York Art Life Magazine, the digital publication covering the artists who shape the city's creative life, features an exclusive interview with Techin Khurukitwanit this week. The New York-based illustrator, painter, curator, and teaching artist founded the Wholesome Era collective. In the conversation, he speaks openly about a decade of work across music, fashion, sport, and community life.Khurukitwanit has created cover art and visual campaigns for KayCyy, Peter $un Antha Pantha, BLK PRL, and other recording artists. Moreover, A$AP Ferg personally commissioned him to paint a digital portrait for the Sewer Sounds label.Uptown, he serves as the lead designer behind many Hood Holidayz community events with Mikey Phelps. Those events have included collaborations with Adidas Originals, The North Face, GloGang, and E11even Vodka.The interview runs across 16 questions and more than 3,500 words. Readers will find a candid portrait of an artist who has built his career on persistence, collaboration, and generosity. As Techin Khurukitwanit puts it in the feature, "Everything that happens will always lead you back to doing what you love."Techin represents exactly the kind of artist we want our readers to discover," said Max Anthony Sciarra of New York Art Life Magazine. "His work lives on album covers, gallery walls, and neighborhood flyers at the same time. Above all, he treats every one of those spaces with the same care."Inside the InterviewThe feature follows Techin Khurukitwanit from his earliest covers to his current work as a curator and educator. Along the way, he reflects on the choices that kept his practice alive. For example, he explains why he spent the past four years taking on commissions and a large amount of uncredited work. That work, he says, extended his runway as a full-time artist by several more years."Uncredited work trains your ego in a healthy way," Khurukitwanit tells the magazine. "You learn to serve the project instead of your reputation. Then, when you finally sign your own name, you bring all that discipline with you."The conversation also explores his process in detail. He describes playing a song many times before he touches a pencil, so the colors and shapes come from the sound itself. He also explains why he returned to real paint for Peter $un's single "My Favorite Drug" on Red Bull Records. For that release, Techin hand-painted three original covers that now reach listeners worldwide.The magazine also asked about his time on the TW2052 campaign for KayCyy. Khurukitwanit says the major-label project gave him lasting confidence in his style. "Bigger budgets do not replace a clear idea," Techin explains. "In fact, the more people a project involves, the more a clear idea matters."Readers will also learn how a single flyer for Lite Feet Day grew into a lasting partnership with Mikey Phelps and Hood Holidayz. Techin Khurukitwanit recalls designing the 2025 Ultimate Dodgeball Tournament, which brought 48 teams together across Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York City. He also describes winning the 2025 E11even Vodka bottle design contest and painting live at the launch at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek.Finally, the interview closes with practical advice for other artists. "Keep making things, even when nobody claps," he says. "Whatever happens, show up! Because Impacts require presence and passion. No matter the medium."A Career Across Music, Brands, and CommunityTechin Khurukitwanit's portfolio spans some of the most visible names in contemporary music and culture. In 2019, he designed the cover for "Moonlight," the debut single by Egyptian artist Bayou. Later, as a designer on KayCyy's internal creative team, Techin painted the cover for "Motown" featuring BabyTron. He then built the full visual campaign for the TW2052 EP, released under BuVision in partnership with Columbia Records. He also designed merchandise for KayCyy's 2023 Europe tour.He also designed the front and back covers and merchandise for Feline Season, the debut album by Antha Pantha on A$AP Ferg's Sewer Sounds label. His credits also include the cover for "Wannabe," the debut single by BLK PRL on MNRK Music Group, and title design for the Kanii music video "Sins." Most recently, he worked as a production assistant on a Dazed MENA issue featuring A$AP Ferg.Beyond music, his designs reach retail and personal spaces. He created the logo, signage, and fitting room graphics for Archive New York, the vintage store on Essex Street. He also designed custom tattoo artwork for NBA center Jalen Duren.Still, community events remain at the heart of his practice. With Mikey Phelps, Tweek Tune, and Xtramoney, he has designed flyers, signage, and apparel for swimming lessons, bike rides, calisthenics challenges, and dodgeball tournaments. "A good flyer brings people outside," he tells the magazine. "In turn, those people create memories that last for years."Wholesome Era: Art With No HierarchyA central thread of the interview is Wholesome Era, the multidisciplinary collective Khurukitwanit founded. The group came together through chance meetings and, in his words, "a whole lot of luck." From the start, its members agreed on one principle. There would be no hierarchy, only art.Before founding the collective, Techin Khurukitwanit presented Polaris, a solo exhibition in the Bowery in 2022, which he also curated. Then, in March 2024, Wholesome Era opened its first group show with nine artists. Just two months later, Wholesome Era 2: Sunnier Days Ahead filled The Chocolate Factory in Bushwick with more than 200 works by around 50 artists. It was one of the venue's first art shows.The collective has since grown in several directions. In December 2024, it presented Wholesome Holidayz with Hood Holidayz. In late 2025, it launched Art Intelligence, a three-part series of community workshops in painting, drawing, and screen printing. Then, in January 2026, WE3 hung work by core members beside pieces made by workshop participants."Many people want to make art, yet they never get a chance to learn," Khurukitwanit says in the interview. "Watching someone full their first screen print is always pure joy, because it means the medium will continue to survive, through their memories and sparks to their artistic journey."Read the InterviewThe full interview, "Techin Khurukitwanit: Everything Leads Back to the Art," is available now on the New York Art Life Magazine website at this link. Readers can explore more of Khurukitwanit's work at mlscstudio and follow the collective's events at wse. world.About Techin KhurukitwanitTechin Khurukitwanit is a New York-based illustrator, painter, graphic artist, curator, and teaching artist working through MLSC Studio. His work spans album art, branded community events, retail identity, merchandise, and fine art. He has created visual work for KayCyy, A$AP Ferg, Antha Pantha, Peter $un, BLK PRL, Mikey Phelps, Hood Holidayz, Adidas Originals, The North Face, and E11even Vodka. He founded Wholesome Era, an independent art collective and exhibition platform built on collaboration and community.About New York Art Life MagazineNew York Art Life Magazine is a digital publication for artists, curators, and creative communities in New York and beyond. Through interviews, profiles, and features, the magazine gives readers a close look at the people shaping contemporary art and culture.

Max A.Sciarra

New York Art Life Magazine

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New York Art Life Magazine Presents an Exclusive Interview with Artist Techin Khurukitwanit News Provided By New York Art Life October 07, 2026, 18:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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