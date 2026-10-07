Greater Washington Urban League Appoints Dr. Hanna Tessema As Acting Chief Of Programs & Impact

Dr. Hanna Tessema, Acting Chief of Programs & Impact, GWUL

Greater Washington Urban League

- Faith Gibson Hubbard, Interim President & CEO, GWULWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL) today announced the appointment of Dr. Hanna Tessema as Acting Chief of Programs & Impact, effective October 5, 2026. In this new role, Dr. Tessema will work across GWUL's program teams to strengthen collaboration, advance program quality and growth, and deepen the organization's ability to measure, understand, and communicate its impact.Dr. Tessema brings extensive experience in program strategy, development, evaluation, and partnership building, along with demonstrated leadership of GWUL's Family Wellness Center and its signature initiatives, including Black Fatherhood Blueprint and Birthing Black.As Acting Chief of Programs & Impact, Dr. Tessema will work alongside program leaders and teams to strengthen connections across initiatives, identify shared goals and opportunities, and use insights and learnings to inform the organization's ongoing work. Her leadership will help GWUL further align its programs and expand how it serves individuals, families, and communities throughout the region.“Hanna has demonstrated exceptional leadership across GWUL. I am excited to see her step into this new role and for her partnership in this work,” said Dr. Faith Gibson Hubbard, Interim President & CEO of the Greater Washington Urban League.“I am confident her leadership will strengthen how we work together in a more interconnected and comprehensive way across the organization, while ensuring each of our areas of work continues to deepen its impact.”“I am honored to step into this role and have the opportunity to work across GWUL's programs and teams to deepen the impact of our work and create more pathways to health, stability, and economic opportunity for the individuals and families we serve,” said Dr. Hanna Tessema, Acting Chief of Programs & Impact at the Greater Washington Urban League.“I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to GWUL's continued growth and to work alongside colleagues who are deeply committed to our mission."Dr. Tessema will serve in the acting role for six months, during which time GWUL will continue to shape and refine the position to ensure it best supports the organization's programmatic priorities and needs. Following the six-month period, Dr. Tessema will transition into the role permanently.About Dr. Hanna TessemaDr. Hanna Tessema is a public health practitioner with over 20 years of experience, including ten years in New York City leading capacity building and technical assistance efforts, developing curricula, and delivering training on U.S. health disparities and infectious disease prevention. Before her appointment as Acting Chief of Programs & Impact, she served as Director of Health & Wellness at the Greater Washington Urban League. She's spent her public health career building strategic partnerships, conducting research, monitoring and evaluating programs, and leading community engagement efforts. Her work translates research and behavioral theory into practical public health interventions, using data, evaluation findings, and community feedback to guide program strategy, strengthen quality, support continuous learning, and communicate impact. Dr. Tessema holds a Doctor of Public Health (DrPH) from The George Washington University, an MPH in Epidemiology from NYU, and an MSW and BA from the University of Michigan. She also serves as adjunct faculty at GWU, teaching Social & Behavioral Health.About Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL):The Greater Washington Urban League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering communities and changing lives. Through advocacy, education, and programs focused on economic empowerment, education and youth development, health and quality of life, and civic engagement, GWUL works tirelessly to advance social and economic justice for all. Join the conversation and follow GWUL on social media for news and event information:Facebook: @GreaterWashingtonUrbanLeagueLinkedIn: @GreaterWashingtonUrbanLeagueInstagram: @GWUL365

Jenny McIntosh

MARC Global Communications

+1 480-202-7112

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Greater Washington Urban League Appoints Dr. Hanna Tessema as Acting Chief of Programs & Impact News Provided By MARC Global Communications October 07, 2026, 18:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.