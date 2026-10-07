UN Chief May Have Raised Imran Khan Issue With Pakistan Army Chief

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Oct 8 (IANS) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres may have discussed the imprisonment of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan with Pakistan's military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, during his recent visit to the country, according to indications by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.

Responding to a question on whether Guterres had raised the detention of Khan, whose supporters claim his health condition is deteriorating, with Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Dujarric said: "We're very well aware of the situation surrounding Imran Khan, and I can tell you that all of the relevant topics came up in the discussions between the Secretary-General and his Pakistani interlocutors."

While Guterres was meeting with Field Marshal Asim Munir, widely regarded as the country's most powerful figure, thousands of Khan's supporters were marching towards Islamabad, demanding his release and calling for the protection of democratic rights.

It is unusual for a UN Secretary-General to hold a high-profile meeting with a country's military chief during an official visit.

In his briefing, Dujarric said Guterres and Field Marshal Asim Munir also discussed the threat of terrorism.

Guterres additionally met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari during the visit.

The march across Pakistan began on Sunday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with an estimated 5,000 participants who described themselves as "Imran's Army", with more supporters joining along the route.

Khan, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was removed from office in 2022 through a parliamentary process.

He was arrested the following year, and his party was barred from contesting the 2024 general election that brought Sharif to power.

Khan's supporters maintain that his health condition has deteriorated during his incarceration.