Rashmika Mandanna On Working With Vijay Deverakonda: 'Lots Of FUN'

Rashmika on working with Vijay Deverakonda

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is all set to reunite with her husband, actor Vijay Deverakonda, in the upcoming film 'Ranabaali', has opened up on working with him. During a Q & A session with fans on social media, Rashmika, in response to a fan question, shared that she had a lot of fun on the sets of 'Ranabaali'.“Alwaysssss lots of FUN but on a serious note he is super dedicated and serious when it comes to set as you all know!! And I get to learn a lot from him too as always!!” she wrote.

A fan also asked for Rashmika's favourite film with Vijay Deverakonda, to which she playfully added,“It's all us and us.. can't pick but I am excited to see how you guys will like Ranabaali now.”

About 'Ranabaali'

'Ranabaali' is set against a historical backdrop spanning 1854 to 1878; 'Ranabaali' is positioned as a period action drama centred on a narrative of resistance and high-octane action. The film's teaser was unveiled in September, presenting Deverakonda as Ranabaali, a Telugu man from Rayalaseema who rises against British rule. Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, his wife and partner in his struggle, while Vosloo plays Sir Theodore Hector, an English officer.

Third collaboration, first as married couple

'Ranabaali' is the first film in which Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna share screen space following their real-life marriage in February 2026. While it marks their very first release as a married couple, it is their third collaboration overall, as the duo previously delivered massive hits together in 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade'.

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