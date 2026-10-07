Kashi To Host Indian Air Force Day Aerial Display 2026 At Namo Ghat

As the Indian Air Force marks its 94th anniversary on 8 October, Central Air Command (CAC) is preparing to bring the spirit of Air Force Day to the people of Kashi through the Indian Air Force Day Aerial Display 2026. Organised by CAC, the aerial display will be held in Varanasi on 22, 24 and 25 October, with Namo Ghat serving as the venue for the VIP stand. The display will be open to all from designated public viewing areas. The Hon'ble Prime Minister is likely to attend, subject to final confirmation.

Established on 8 October 1932, the Indian Air Force has evolved into a modern force whose responsibilities encompass safeguarding the nation's skies, supporting joint military operations and providing humanitarian assistance during emergencies. Air Force Day honours the courage, sacrifice and professionalism of its personnel and reaffirms their commitment to the nation.

Central Air Command: A Legacy of Service

Headquartered at Bamrauli, Prayagraj, Central Air Command has been based in the city since February 1966 and will complete 60 years there in 2026. Its legacy spans combat operations, strategic airlift, air defence and humanitarian missions. The Command's achievements reflect the combined effort of aircrew, technicians, controllers, medical teams and ground-support personnel who sustain its readiness.

Varanasi's Enduring Connection to the IAF

Varanasi has a longstanding institutional connection with CAC through No. 4 Air Force Selection Board. Operating from its present location in the city since January 1976, the Board tests and selects aspirants for the IAF officer cadre and administers the Computerised Pilot Selection System test for flying-branch candidates. For generations of young aspirants, Kashi has thus been a gateway to a career in the Indian Air Force.

A Storied History of Operations

CAC's operational record includes important contributions during the wars of 1965 and 1971. In Operation Cactus in November 1988, IL-76 aircraft of No. 44 Squadron at Agra rapidly airlifted Indian Army troops to the Maldives, demonstrating the reach and responsiveness of Indian air power. During Operation Safed Sagar in 1999, Mirage 2000 aircraft from Gwalior carried out precision strikes in the Kargil sector, including at Tiger Hill and Muntho Dhalo, while transport aircraft and helicopters sustained essential logistical support.

Commitment to Humanitarian Aid

The Command's achievements extend equally to saving lives. Its aircraft and personnel have responded to the Bhuj earthquake, the Indian Ocean tsunami, the Uttarakhand disaster during Operation Rahat, the Jammu and Kashmir floods during Operation Megh Rahat, the Nepal earthquake and successive flood emergencies in several states. These missions underline CAC's ability to reach affected communities when roads are cut off, and timely assistance is critical.

Aerial Display and Public Information

Against the historic backdrop of the Ganga riverfront, the forthcoming aerial display will connect citizens with this legacy of courage, preparedness and service. It will also offer young people an opportunity to learn about the IAF and draw inspiration from its air warriors.

Detailed display timings, designated public viewing areas, traffic and parking arrangements, and spectator-safety instructions will be issued separately through official channels. Members of the public are requested to follow authorised updates and cooperate with the civil administration and event organisers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)