PENG Stock Rallies To Over 2-Month High After Wall Street Hikes Price Targets On Q4 Beat, Guidance Raise



Rosenblatt raised its price target to $100 from $80, saying Penguin's latest results put its bull-case expectations a year ahead of schedule.

Stifel and Needham pointed to strong segment execution, with Integrated Memory revenue up 158% year over year and Advanced Computing revenue increasing about 11% in Q4. Barclays raised its target to $60 but kept an 'Underweight' rating, citing improving neocloud adoption while flagging expected pressure on gross margins.

Penguin Solutions Inc. (PENG) shares gained on Wednesday, bucking the broader market drawdown, after multiple analysts raised their price targets following the company's better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results and higher fiscal 2027 outlook.

PENG shares were trading more than 16% higher at the time of writing, hitting highs last seen nearly three months ago.

Rosenblatt Sees Bull Case Moving Forward

PENG stock price performance year-to-date on October 7 as of 1:30 p.m. ET | Source: TradingView

In a note to investors cited by TheFly, Rosenblatt analyst Sajal Dogra raised the firm's price target on Penguin Solutions to $100 from $80 and maintained a 'Buy' rating.

The firm had expected a beat-and-raise quarter from Penguin but said the company“did more than that, pulling our bull case forward by a full year.”

Stifel also raised its price target to $85 from $75 and maintained a 'Buy' rating. The firm's fiscal Q4 results“meaningfully exceeded” its and consensus estimates, with upside strength from the Memory and Computing segments, according to The Fly.

Goldman, Needham Highlight AI And Memory Growth

Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $85 from $75 and maintained a 'Buy' rating. The firm cited Penguin's strong fourth quarter (Q4) results and higher fiscal 2027 (FY27) guidance across Advanced Computing and Integrated Memory on robust AI infrastructure demand, according to The Fly.

Needham raised its target to $85 from $80 and maintained a 'Buy' rating after Penguin's better-than-expected Q4 results and higher FY27 outlook, The Fly reported.

The firm highlighted 158% year-over-year growth in Integrated Memory, driven by increases in both volume and pricing, while Advanced Computing accelerated in the second half, including 11% year-over-year Q4 growth.

Barclays Raises Target, Keeps Underweight

Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley raised the firm's price target to $60 from $40 while maintaining an 'Underweight' rating, The Fly reported.

The firm said neocloud adoption is ramping and noted that Penguin's fiscal 2027 outlook is 10 percentage points higher than its preliminary guidance from the prior quarter.

Barclays also expects gross margins to step down year-over-year as mix and memory prices work against the broader business, according to The Fly.

Penguin Adds New AI Infrastructure Customers

Penguin's latest results came as the company continued to expand its AI Infrastructure business. The company said it won six new AI Infrastructure data center customers in the fourth quarter, including four neocloud providers.

CEO Kash Shaikh said the company's performance“accelerated significantly in the second half of fiscal 2026” following the launch of its AI Factory Platform and increased focus on the data center market also said the company's memory business remains strong while its AI Infrastructure business is accelerating further.

Penguin Solutions' Q4, FY27 Outlook

Penguin reported record fiscal Q4 net sales of $566.69 million, up 68% year over year, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1, up 133%.

The company expects fiscal 2027 net sales of approximately $2.43 billion at the midpoint, representing about 40% growth, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $4.45, representing about 55% growth.

How Retail View PENG

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PENG remained 'Extremely Bullish' over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at 'Extremely High' levels. PENG was also among the trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

PENG shares have climbed more than 263% so far this year.

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