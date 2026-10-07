MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Nevada Court Lifts Restriction, Clearing EESystem to Share Recording of November 2024 Meeting

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct 7, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On September 25, 2026, Judge Erika Mendoza of the Eighth Judicial District Court of Nevada, Clark County, entered a written order denying Jason Shurka's motion for a preliminary injunction and granting Michael Bertolacini's motion to dissolve a temporary restraining order that had barred public dissemination of a recording of a November 14, 2024 meeting. The ruling was issued in Case No. A-25-910216-B, Department XXVII, a matter brought by Energy Enhancement System LLC ("EESystem"), Michael Bertolacini and Dr. Sandra Rose Michael against Jason Shurka and other defendants.

In its written order, the court stated that its earlier suggestion that Jason Shurka's consent was needed to share the recording was incorrect, and that the restriction was dissolved as of the September 2, 2026 hearing.

According to the order, the meeting was recorded on a cellphone by Manny Shurka, Jason Shurka's father, and Jason Shurka produced that recording in the litigation on July 11, 2025 without a confidentiality designation. The order also cites later recorded conversations reflecting that both sides were aware the meeting had been recorded.

The recording shows Jason Shurka and Manny Shurka meeting with Bertolacini and Humphrey Angeles. EESystem alleges in its lawsuit that during the meeting the Shurkas demanded $10 million in payment related to UNIFYD assets. These are allegations in ongoing litigation. The order addresses only whether the recording may be shared. It makes no finding on the truth of any statement made in the recording, and the court has not ruled on EESystem's claims.

Following the order, EEShow (Everything's Energy Show) has released Part 2 of its special on the dispute. The episode is available now to watch or listen to at ee/episodes. Part 2 shows the recording of the November 14, 2024 meeting so viewers can determine the Shurka's meaning in the video themselves.

In the episode, hosts Michael Scalar and Roland discuss the recording and the September 25 order and share their own interpretation of the participants' statements. EEShow states that the episode presents the participants' statements together with the hosts' interpretation of them, and that it includes disputed allegations and strong language.

Part 1 of the special premiered on September 15, 2026 and is hosted by Michael Scalar. The program presents EESystem's account of its dispute with Jason Shurka, UNIFYD and The Light System. EEShow's page discloses EESystem's support for the show and notes that an allegation is not an established finding.

"The court has ruled that this recording may be shared, so we are making it available in full. We believe people should be able to review the source material and form their own conclusions," said Michael Scalar, host of EEShow (Everything's Energy Show).

The court order is posted at eesystem/legal.

About EEShow

EEShow (Everything's Energy Show) is a long-form interview podcast hosted by Michael Scalar, focused on energy, consciousness and wellness inquiry. The show is produced with support from the EESystem ecosystem. More information is available at ee.

About EESystem

Energy Enhancement System LLC is the company behind EESystem, a technology invented by Dr. Sandra Rose Michael. Information about the technology and its worldwide center network is available at eesystem.

Media contact

Public Relations Team at EEShow

[email protected]

SOURCE: Energy Enhancement System