3-Time Champ Jon Rahm Will Not Participate In LIV Golf 2.0

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Jon Rahm will not be participating in LIV Golf 2.0, the vision of CEO Scott O'Neil to keep the league competing in 2027.

"Mr. Rahm has independently reviewed the proposed terms of LIV 2.0... and has determined that those terms are unacceptable to him, and he will not be participating going forward in LIV 2.0," Rahm's attorney, John Beck, said Wednesday in the second bankruptcy hearing since LIV Golf filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sept. 8.

Per Beck, Rahm and LIV are working to finalize a separation agreement by Oct. 15. Should an agreement not come to pass by that date, Beck said that "we will be back before Your Honour on Nov. 5 to address the scope and applicable provisions of any order seeking to reject Mr. Rahm's contract."

Rahm, 31, is coming off his third individual season LIV Golf title in as many years since joining the league. The Spaniard signed a deal that reportedly has more than $100 million remaining on it, and he acknowledged in May that it has multiple years remaining.

LIV Golf was bankrolled by the Saudi Public Investment Fund from its inception in 2022 until this year, when the sovereign wealth fund decided to pull its financing.

The league has an agreement in place with BC Partners Advisors for restructuring support.

The original agreement included a condition that at least 50% of players with financial claims against the league must agree to participate in LIV 2.0 within 35 days of the bankruptcy filing. That group must also represent at least two-thirds of the total dollar amount of player claims.

However, an amended motion filed Monday no longer mentions those specifics, instead now saying it needs a number of players "necessary to ensure the continuation of the Company Parties' business as a bona fide golf league" in order for LIV 2.0 to proceed.

Ranked 15th in the world, Rahm won in Hong Kong and Mexico City this season on the LIV Golf circuit and finished runner-up four times.

He is expected to compete in the DP World Tour's season-ending events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Rahm has withdrawn from the Spanish Open as he and his wife, Kelley, await the birth of the couple's fourth child.

Jon Rahm LIV Golf 2.0 John Beck Spanish Open