Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the weekly Cabinet meeting at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday.

Following the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, stated that at the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet renewed the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of the Houthi group's attack on an electricity distribution station in Madinah, in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, serving the Prophet's Mosque and civilian facilities. The Cabinet stressed that the attack constitutes a serious violation of the sanctity of Islamic holy sites, a clear provocation to Muslims, a reckless disregard for civilian lives and a flagrant violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty.

The Cabinet reaffirmed the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all legitimate measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity and Islamic holy sites. It stressed that the Kingdom's security is an integral part of the security of the State of Qatar and the collective security of GCC states.

On another note, the Cabinet highlighted Qatar's leading performance in the Global Innovation Index 2026, published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). Qatar ranked first globally and regionally in the General Infrastructure and Tertiary Inbound Mobility indicators, and among the top three regionally in the Human Capital and Research, Institutions, Infrastructure, Market Sophistication, Business Sophistication and Creative Outputs pillars. Qatar maintained its position among the world's top 10 countries in the ICT Access indicator.

The Cabinet affirmed that these regional and global achievements reflect effective planning, continued efforts to keep pace with rapid advances in science and technology, and the collective efforts of the State's various entities and institutions towards achieving Qatar National Vision 2030 and the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030).

On the occasion of World Teachers' Day, the Cabinet expressed its appreciation to teachers across the State for their valuable efforts and national role in educating future generations, instilling noble values and fulfilling their educational mission. The Cabinet affirmed that education and its continued development remain a key priority for the State of Qatar and a central objective of Qatar National Vision 2030 Cabinet then reviewed the topics on its agenda and approved a draft Decision of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the Management of Naturally Occurring Radioactive Materials Generated by the Oil and Gas Industry in the State draft Decision was prepared by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in cooperation with QatarEnergy and in accordance with safety standards issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency. It establishes a comprehensive regulatory framework for managing such materials, setting out the requirements, controls and responsibilities governing their handling, storage, transport and disposal to protect workers, the public and the environment from radiation risks.

The Cabinet reviewed proposals submitted by the Shura Council to strengthen the social, cultural and values-based role of sports clubs and their activities. The proposals focused on expanding clubs' community and cultural programmes and strengthening their role in fostering national identity among children and youth. The Cabinet approved the outcome of the review and tasked the Ministry of Sports and Youth with implementing it in coordination with the relevant entities.

Concluding its meeting, the Cabinet reviewed a report on the outcomes of HE the Minister of Municipality's participation in the 29th meeting of the GCC Ministers Responsible for Municipal Affairs (Kingdom of Bahrain - September 2026); and a report on the outcomes of HE the Minister of State for Foreign Trade's participation in the Policy Dialogue of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and meetings held with heads of economic organisations (Geneva - July 2026), and took the appropriate decisions thereon.

Qatar Weekly Cabinet Meeting