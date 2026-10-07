Correctional Institutions Department Receives Delegation From Ahmed Bin Mohammed Military College

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Penal and Correctional Institutions Department at the Ministry of Interior received a delegation of officer cadets from Ahmed Bin Mohammed Military College on a field visit aimed at familiarizing them with the department's work and its rehabilitation and reform system, as well as the programs provided to inmates.

The military delegation was received by Col. Yousef Bilal Al Abdullah, assistant director of the Penal and Correctional Institutions Department, along with a number of department officers.

The visit included an introductory lecture outlining the department's duties, responsibilities and rehabilitation programs, which seek to strengthen inmates' behavioral, social and vocational skills and prepare them for reintegration into society. The lecture was followed by a tour of several department facilities to observe the work, services and equipment supporting the rehabilitation process.

Penal and Correctional Institutions Department Ministry of Interior Qatar