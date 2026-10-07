Correctional Institutions Department Receives Delegation From Ahmed Bin Mohammed Military College
The military delegation was received by Col. Yousef Bilal Al Abdullah, assistant director of the Penal and Correctional Institutions Department, along with a number of department officers.
The visit included an introductory lecture outlining the department's duties, responsibilities and rehabilitation programs, which seek to strengthen inmates' behavioral, social and vocational skills and prepare them for reintegration into society. The lecture was followed by a tour of several department facilities to observe the work, services and equipment supporting the rehabilitation process.Penal and Correctional Institutions Department Ministry of Interior Qatar
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