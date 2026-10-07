Qatar Military Officer Candidates Visit QNA To Explore AI-Powered Media Operations

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Officer candidates from Ahmed bin Mohammed Military College have visited the Qatar News Agency (QNA) as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between government agencies and the country's official media organizations.

During the visit, the candidates watched a presentation outlining QNA's work and recent developments across its various departments. They were also introduced to the agency's use of artificial intelligence technologies and how these tools have contributed to its day-to-day operations.

HE QNA Director-General Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi said technology had become an important tool for improving services across different sectors, particularly in the media industry.

He said QNA was continuing to cope with technological developments to improve its services, with the agency planning to expand its use of artificial intelligence applications in the coming period.

Al Rumaihi said QNA was developing its services by using technology throughout the news-production process, from monitoring and analysis to production, publication and follow-up.

He added that AI technologies used by the agency allowed new features to be introduced, as part of a broader development program that has expanded both the format and content of QNA's output.

The agency has also significantly expanded its news coverage of local, regional and international events, while developing its digital platforms and news services, including photography, infographics and video content.

The officer candidates also visited QNA's Training Center, where they learned about specialized training programs for Qatari media professionals and graduates of journalism and media departments seeking careers at QNA or other Qatari institutions.

The candidates praised QNA's development in recent years and its adoption of artificial intelligence and other modern media technologies in its operations.

Qatar Qatar News Agency Qatar Military