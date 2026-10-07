HMC Launches Human Tissue Biobank In Collaboration With Qatar Precision Health Institute

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology (DLMP) at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has announced the launch of the Human Tissue Biobank, implemented in collaboration with the Qatar Precision Health Institute (QPHI).

This strategic step builds on the achievements of the project's first phase and expands the Biobank's capabilities to include the storage and management of freshly removed biological tissue to support clinical care and biomedical research.

This advanced phase follows the successful establishment and operation of the first phase of the Human Tissue Biobank by HMC's Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, which included the development of regulatory and operational frameworks and infrastructure required for the storage and management of tissue specimens in accordance with approved quality and governance standards.

Human tissue biobanks are considered a fundamental component of modern healthcare and research systems. They provide high-quality biological specimens and associated data within advanced governance and regulatory frameworks. These resources support disease diagnosis, the development of personalized treatments, biomarker discovery, understanding disease mechanisms, and the acceleration of applied and translational research, ultimately contributing to improved healthcare quality and patient outcomes.

Dr. Einas Al Kuwari, Chair of the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at HMC, said: "Since the launch of the first phase of the Tissue Biobank project, we have focused on establishing an integrated system for the storage and management of formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue specimens to support clinical services and approved research projects. This phase has achieved significant results, with the Biobank currently housing at least 700,000 paraffin blocks and 2.6 million tissue slides, including at least 250,000 immunohistochemistry slides, and having supported at least 58 research applications during its first phase, including approved projects and those that have undergone or are undergoing review by HMC's Medical Research Center."

She added: "Having established this strong foundation during the first phase, we are now preparing for a new and more advanced phase of the Biobank's work, expanding its services to include the storage and management of freshly resected biological tissue. This will open up broader opportunities for advanced diagnostics, precision medicine, and biomedical and translational research."

This phase represents a significant expansion of the Biobank's capabilities, enabling the handling of freshly resected biological tissue through clear and structured pathways for clinical and research use, while maintaining a clear separation between the clinical and research pathways and full adherence to approved ethical and regulatory frameworks.

Regarding the clinical pathway, Dr. Einas Al Kuwari explained that the Biobank will enable the storage of freshly resected tissue based on clinical needs and physicians' requests, supporting advanced molecular and genomic testing, next-generation sequencing (NGS), precision oncology programs, specialized predictive assays, as well as modern cellular and tissue-based diagnostic technologies.

She added that these capabilities will help improve the accuracy of treatment decisions, expand access to advanced molecular and genomic testing, and support access to more advanced diagnostic solutions as part of the evolving landscape of personalized healthcare and precision medicine.

On the research end, the new phase provides advanced capabilities for storing freshly resected tissue specimens for approved research projects, offering researchers an advanced national platform to support biomedical and translational research. All studies will continue to undergo ethical and regulatory review through the Medical Research Center, in accordance with the institutional policies and regulations in place at HMC.

The Human Tissue Biobank continues to uphold the highest ethical and regulatory standards around informed consent, data privacy, specimen quality and integrity, and compliance with approved regulations and policies. The Biobank complements HMC's existing research governance framework and does not replace or bypass the established ethical approval and regulatory oversight managed by the Medical Research Center.

The transition to this advanced phase reflects the close collaboration between HMC and QPHI in developing Qatar's national infrastructure for precision medicine and biomedical research. The new capabilities of the Tissue Biobank are expected to enable advanced diagnostic echnologies, expand translational research, and accelerate the development and implementation of precision medicine solutions, addressing current and future healthcare needs and strengthening Qatar's position in biomedical research and personalized healthcare.

HMC Qatar Human Tissue Biobank Qatar Precision Health Institute