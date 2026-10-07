US Business Delegation Explore Technology Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat met on Wednesday with a business delegation from the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington to discuss investment opportunities, technology collaboration and Jordan advantages as a tech hub.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship said in a statement that the delegation included representatives from 38 US companies operating across technology, software, cyber security, telecommunications, aerospace, AI, financial services, energy, engineering, healthcare and transportation.

During the meeting, held in the presence of US Ambassador to Jordan Jim Holtsnider, Smeirat emphasised that Jordan works to enhance its technology investment environment, develop digital infrastructure, and build digital skills to support digital economic growth and create opportunities for local and international firms.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Smeirat held discussions with individual company representatives to explore partnership opportunities in digital infrastructure, telecommunications, financial services and engineering, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The meeting formed part of the US business mission to Jordan organised by the US Chamber of Commerce to strengthen bilateral economic ties and expand private sector partnerships.