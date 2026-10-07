Investment Ministry Wraps Up India Tour To Attract Textile Sector Investments

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Investment has concluded on Wednesday a promotional tour to India aimed at attracting investment in Jordan's textile and apparel sector.

The tour covered the capital New Delhi, as well as the cities of Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

According to a ministry statement issued on Wednesday, a Jordanian delegation, headed by Ministry of Investment Secretary-General Zaher Al Qatranah, held meetings with more than 20 Indian companies.

The delegation also visited several companies and factories and met with organisations and institutions involved in the sector to promote investment opportunities in Jordan, as well as the incentives and advantages offered to investors.

The meetings also provided an opportunity to learn about the technical and operational requirements that companies consider when evaluating potential investment destinations, including Jordan.

The meetings and field visits focused on export-oriented manufacturing, primary textile industries and activities linked to value chains, with the aim of identifying investment opportunities that align with companies' needs and expansion plans.

The tour is part of the ministry's efforts to strengthen direct engagement with specialised international companies and attract quality investments that can expand Jordan's industrial base and enhance the Kingdom's position as a competitive platform for manufacturing and exports to global markets.