Disappointed Fans Switch Focus To Pro League

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN – The 74th edition of the CFI Jordan Pro League resumes on Thursday after a break for the FIFA international football calendar as Jordan drew Syria 1-1 and Venezuela 0-0 ahead of the 2027 Asian Cup.

Jordan's two friendlies lacked the competitive form fans expected after the World Cup raising questions as to the team's preparedness with rising injuries on the lineup and two months to go ahead of the 2027 Asian Cup.

Locally, clubs had their share of tumultuous results, leading to changes on coaching staff especially with leaders Hussein failing to win and settling for 9th spot after Wihdat.

Faisali are in the lead as this week sees them playing Salt, Shabab Urdun vs Baqaa, Jazira vs Wihdat, vs Faisali, Hussein vs Arabi and Ramtha vs Doqara.

Results leading to the current standings include Jazira's crushing 5-0 win over Hussein, followed by the latter's 0-0 draw with Baqa'a and 3-3 with Shabab Urdun. Wihdat lost 2-0 to Ramtha and were held 0-0 with Faisali who top the table with Ramtha followed by Jazira.

The season agenda, kicked off with the Super Cup played in the new format of the top four teams - Hussein, Faisali, Wihdat and Ramtha playing. Faisali beat Hussein 2-1 to win the title for a record 18-times. The Jordan Cup preliminary round kicked off as of August 27 while the JFA Shield, now set for U21 players, started as of September 4.