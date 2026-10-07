Jordan Contests Women's U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN – Jordan's U-17 team faces the UAE on Thursday in their second match in Group A qualifiers for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-17 women's Asian Cup 2027.

The Kingdom's squad led 1-0 against Tajikistan in their first match before the host team equalized in the last then minutes. The UAE will try make up for their crushing 16-0 defeat to South Korea in their opening match.

Twelve teams are now contesting qualifiers for the 11th edition of the tournament to be held in China in 2027. The top four from the last edition, including hosts China, North Korea, Japan and Australia automatically qualified to be joined by 8 group winners. Group B (Indonesia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain); Group C (Chinese Taipei, Laos,, Cambodia, Iran); Group D includes Kyrgyzstan, Vietnam, Palestine, Northern Marian Islands; Group E (India, Malaysia, Syria, Iraq); Group F (Lebanon, Thailand, Bhutan, Macau); Group G (Myanmar, Hong Kong, Guam); Group H (Philippines, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan).

Jordan had exited qualifiers for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 when the competition switched to being an annual one. North Korea hold a record 5 titles, Japan 4 and South Korea 1.

In other age group divisions, in the women's game, Jordan exited the U20 Asian Cup 2026 in Round 1, in their second time after 2006 where they also exited Round 1. Meanwhile, the senior team didn't make it past qualifiers for the 2026 Women's AFC Asian Cup which Jordan reached twice before: in 2014 as group winner, and in 2018, as host.

In men's teams, Jordan qualified to their fifth consecutive and 10th U-20 Asian Cup set for China in 2027.

In other divisions, the men's U-23 squad exited the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup quarters after losing to eventual and reigning champs Japan. The U-17 men's squad was drawn in Group D alongside Iran, Laos, Pakistan and Sri Lanka for the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers.