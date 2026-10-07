Govt Approves Integrated Transport & Logistics Authority To Drive Multimodal Planning

MENAFN - KNN India)The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, on Wednesday approved the setting up of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), Integrated Transport & Logistics Authority (ITLA), to strengthen research, planning, project appraisal, monitoring and impact assessment in the transport and logistics sectors.

ITLA is expected to improve coordination and multimodal integration to enhance the efficiency, sustainability and effectiveness of transport infrastructure development.

National Apex Body For Transport Planning

ITLA will function as the apex institution for integrated transport and logistics planning, research, project appraisal, monitoring, policy support and data analytics.

It will prepare a comprehensive National Transport Master Plan with a planning horizon of at least 10 years, covering roads, railways, ports and shipping, civil aviation, inland waterways, coastal shipping, urban mobility and logistics.

The authority will also evaluate five-year sectoral and annual plans of transport ministries to ensure alignment with the National Transport Master Plan and promote multimodal infrastructure development.

Appraisal And Monitoring Of Major Projects

ITLA will undertake technical appraisal of Central government infrastructure projects costing Rs 500 crore or more, while financial appraisal will continue under existing mechanisms.

It will monitor implementation of transport and infrastructure projects above Rs 500 crore, provide a coordinated mechanism for resolving issues and undertake post-implementation impact assessments.

The authority will also advise and assist in reviewing and updating the National Logistics Policy, 2022, besides undertaking capacity building, training and skilling initiatives in the logistics sector.

Unified Transport Data Repository

ITLA will establish a National Transport Data Repository by integrating datasets from multiple sources, including GSTN e-way bills, FASTag, VAHAN, GPS-based systems and urban traffic management systems.

The repository will support data analytics, including freight flow and origin-destination analysis, for transport planning, project monitoring and impact assessment.

ITLA will also promote research and innovation in transport and logistics and support the adoption of international best practices.

(KNN Bureau)

