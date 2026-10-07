Textile Development Council Holds First Meeting Focusing On Production, Exports, Competitiveness

MENAFN - KNN India)The Development Council for Textile Industry (DCTI) held its first meeting on Tuesday under the chairpersonship of Textile Ministry Secretary Neelam Shami Rao, with industry and government representatives discussing measures to improve production, productivity, exports and competitiveness across the textile value chain.

The meeting at Vigyan Bhawan brought together senior Ministry officials, industry associations, export promotion councils, research organisations, state governments and sector experts.

Rao called for a coordinated, whole-of-value-chain approach to production, innovation and global market access.

Focus On Production, Exports And Raw Materials

The Council discussed capacity expansion, modernisation, scale and cost competitiveness across fibre, yarn, fabric, processing and apparel segments, with emphasis on addressing gaps across the value chain.

On research and development, members called for stronger industry-research linkages, greater innovation in new-age fibres and technical textiles, and faster commercialisation of research through research associations and institutions.

Export-related discussions focused on product and market diversification, leveraging trade agreements and addressing quality, compliance and logistics constraints faced by exporters.

The Council also discussed ensuring stable and competitive availability of key inputs, including cotton, man-made fibres, yarn, dyes and chemicals, supported by better market intelligence.

MSMEs, Skilling And Sustainability

Investment, ease of doing business, MSME support, workforce skilling and adoption of sustainable and circular practices were also identified as priority areas.

The Council agreed to constitute working groups and sub-committees on priority themes and meet regularly to review progress. Its recommendations will inform the Ministry's policy and programme interventions.

(KNN Bureau)