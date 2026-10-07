Iqmetrix Launches Vendor Managed Inventory Integration With Valor Communication

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--the global provider of Intelligent Commerce Operating Systems for telecom, is launching a Vendor Managed Inventory integration with, a factory-direct wireless accessory manufacturer and distributor serving carriers, retailers, and dealers since 1997. Built into the iQmetrix Intelligent Commerce Operating System, the integration connects Valor's assortment directly to the platform telecom retailers already run their business on – so replenishment runs on real sell-through data instead of guesswork, and approved accessories move from Valor's floor to the peg without manual reordering. The integration will be available to retailers across the iQmetrix client base. The addition of Valor Communication marks another step in the rapid expansion of the iQmetrix Partner Ecosystem, bringing clients a growing network of integrated partners that work natively inside the platform they already run their business on.

The initial rollout features a curated assortment of the newest MyBat Pro products in updated branding and packaging, led by protection for the latest iPhone generation and a new power lineup. Behind that assortment, Valor owns its manufacturing. Product development and tooling run through Valor's own Shenzhen factory, with packaging, distribution, and fulfillment handled in-house from California and Texas – which means shorter lead times on device launches, tighter cost control, and one accountable partner instead of a chain of handoffs.

“Accessory inventory is where a lot of retailers quietly lose margin – overstocked on last year's model, out of stock on this year's. Our VMI integration with iQmetrix fixes that inside the system retailers already use: real sell-through data driving real replenishment decisions, managed by us. What makes it work is that we own the line end to end – we design it, we build it, we ship it – so when a retailer needs product moved, there's no third party in the middle. For iQmetrix clients, that means a 16,000-SKU catalog, six in-house brands covering every price point, and one partner accountable from concept to peg.”

Tom Redington

VP of Sales, Valor Communication



“The best partnerships are the ones that solve a problem our clients deal with every day,” said Channing Kochylema, Director, Partner Ecosystem at iQmetrix.“Accessory inventory has always been a manual, disconnected process for wireless retailers – this VIS integration fixes that. Valor's catalog now flows directly into RQ, with replenishment driven by real sell-through data instead of guesswork. We're excited to help our clients turn accessory attach into the high-margin opportunity it should be.”

Channing Kochylema

Director, Partner Ecosystem

About Valor Communication

Valor Communication has spent nearly three decades doing something most accessory suppliers don't: owning the whole line. Founded in 1997, Valor develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, and fulfills its own products rather than brokering someone else's. That vertical control is what lets Valor move fast on new device launches, hold pricing through volatile cost cycles, and build programs other suppliers have to outsource.

The result is a portfolio of 16,000+ active SKUs across protection, power, audio, attachables, and wearables, anchored by six in-house brands – MyBat Pro, MyBat, AmpNergy, echelon, baseline, and EcoBlvd – spanning premium to value so a retailer can fill an entire peg wall from a single partner. Alongside those brands, Valor curates a selection of third-party brands, giving retailers one purchase order instead of a dozen vendor relationships.

Valor pairs that catalog with the operational and marketing infrastructure retailers need to actually sell it: 250,000+ square feet of fulfillment across California and Texas, vendor managed inventory, merchandising and display support, sales enablement materials, and dealer incentive programs. Commercially, Valor is built for how wireless retail actually buys – no minimum order quantities, flexible payment terms, and free ground shipping on orders of $100 or more. Products already reach 21,000+ retail locations today.

About iQmetrix

iQmetrix is the global provider of Intelligent Commerce Operating Systems for telecom. It replaces fragmented legacy stacks with a modern, modular operating layer that orchestrates telcos, retailers, vendors, and OEMs into one intelligent flow across channels and markets. The result is less complexity, lower cost, and the speed to move ahead.

For more than 27 years, iQmetrix has been helping the leading brands in telecom grow by providing best-in-class software, services, and expertise. Its solutions power $17BN in sales annually, handling nearly 53 million invoices and more than 28 million activations, and are used by more than 370,000 telecom professionals across more than 10,000 locations. iQmetrix is a privately held software-as-a-service (SaaS) company with employees in Canada, the U.S., India, and Europe. For more information, please visit .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink