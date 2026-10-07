Lenovo Announces Tech World @ CES 2027: Defining The Next Era Of Hybrid AI

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Lenovo, the global technology powerhouse, today announced that its annual global innovation event will return to

As well as unveiling the latest in Lenovo's innovations, Tech World will unite global technology leaders and leading voices on stage to discuss the future of AI. Together, they will explore how hybrid AI can empower people and unlock new possibilities for business and society. As demand grows for responsible AI leadership, the event will provide a defining moment at the start of 2027 to consider AI's role in unlocking human potential, sustaining the planet, and driving global progress.

“AI is entering a new phase, where every individual and every enterprise should be empowered to transform data into real value,” said Yuanqing Yang, Lenovo Chairman and CEO.“The opportunity ahead is about combining the best of human intelligence and artificial intelligence to create entirely new possibilities; the future is not AI or human, it is Human + AI. At Tech World, we will show how our Hybrid AI strategy is building a smarter future for all with greater effect, efficiency, security, and privacy.”

Lenovo Tech World will take place on Wednesday, January 6 at 17.00 Pacific Time. It is open to credentialed CES attendees, with further ticketing and logistics details available closer to the event. The event will also be streamed live globally. Additional speakers, location and logistics will be announced later this month.

From AI everywhere to Human + AI

The return to CES in Las Vegas, comes as Lenovo enters the next phase of its Smarter AI for All vision. At Tech World @ CES 2027, Lenovo will demonstrate how Hybrid AI enables the Human + AI future by connecting personal, enterprise, and public AI models and capabilities across a full-stack portfolio of devices, infrastructure, software, solutions, and services.

Tech World 2027 will reveal a future focused on:

User-centric AI: highly personalized, context-aware, and privacy-first experiences designed to go where users go and work where they work. Full-stack efficiency: technology optimized across every layer of the AI stack to make every token, workload, and investment deliver greater value. Trust: AI architectures designed so customers can protect their data, maintain control of their intelligence, and adopt AI with confidence.

For individuals, Lenovo will showcase the evolution toward one AI across multiple devices, a connected personal AI experience spanning PCs, smartphones, wearables, and emerging ambient devices.

For enterprises, Lenovo will demonstrate how its full-stack Hybrid AI portfolio turns data into value, bringing AI to the data that matters most and enabling businesses to build and scale Hybrid AI factories, transform the workplace, and move toward AI-native operations.

Building on record momentum

Tech World @ CES 2027 will come at a period of record momentum and proven AI leadership for Lenovo.

Following its strongest fiscal year ever with revenues of US$83.1 billion, the Group just delivered its strongest quarter ever in Q1 FY26/27 with revenue up 42% year-on-year and AI-related revenue growing 60%.

This momentum reflects Lenovo's ability to translate its Hybrid AI strategy into tangible business growth, setting the stage for the next chapter of its AI ambition and roadmap at Tech World.

Returning to CES

Lenovo's return follows Tech World @ CES 2026, when the company brought its global innovation event to Sphere for the first time with an immersive experience created for the venue. That event introduced Lenovo and Motorola Qira, next-generation AI PCs and smartphones, agentic-native device concepts, new enterprise AI infrastructure and major technology collaborations. Tech World 2026 can be viewed here.

Join Lenovo Tech World @ CES 2027

Additional details on keynote speakers, product announcements, demonstrations and the Tech World @ CES 2027 experience will be announced in the coming months.

“CES is the global stage where the world's technology leaders come together to shape what's next, and Lenovo Tech World is a powerful example of that,” said Kinsey Fabrizio, President and CEO, CTA.“With Lenovo Tech World at CES 2027 returning to Sphere, this is shaping up to be one of the week's must-see moments. We're thrilled to welcome Lenovo back and excited to see how they raise the bar in January.”

Learn more about Lenovo Tech World @ CES here.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of“Smarter Technology for All”, Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI – one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI – helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 11 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at and follow the latest news in our newsroom.

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