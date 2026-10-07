Spelman College President Recognized By EBONY As 2026 Power 100 Honoree

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Ayanna Howard Selected as Power 100 STEM Trailblazer for Influence in A.I. Education

ATLANTA, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spelman College President Dr. Ayanna Howard was recently honored by EBONY as a 2026 Power 100 STEM Trailblazer

“It's an incredible honor to be recognized as a 2026 Power 100 STEM Trailblazer by EBONY, one of the most respected and iconic voices reflecting the Black American experience,” said Dr. Howard, renowned roboticist and AI expert.“As technology continues to evolve and shape our everyday lives, it's imperative that we equip Black women, who belong in every room they enter, with the knowledge, tools and education they need to thrive, lead, and change the world.”

Dr. Howard was recognized alongside 99 other visionary trailblazers and boundary breakers under the theme 'The Stories We Shape' centering leaders who own the narrative by shaping culture, driving economic impact and expanding representation in real time. The EBONY Power 100 honoree list is segmented into multiple categories, including STEM trailblazers, entertainment powerhouses, leaders in sports, community crusaders and more.

The STEM Trailblazers category highlights digital architects in technology and science who help shape the future by working to improve lives every day. Other nominees in the category include Dr. James Manyika, senior vice president at Google-Alphabet; Gelyn Watkins, CEO of Black in A.I.; Morgan DeBaun, CEO of Blavity and AfroTech, and more.

“As a leader in STEM, Dr. Ayanna Howard innovates with purpose...A lauded roboticist, Dr. Howard is pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence and how it can be integrated into teaching and research, helping Spelman remain on the cutting edge of technology while continuing to bolster the extraordinary work being done at HBCUs,” said EBONY in their announcement.“Her influence in this regard helps ensure that Black women are equipped to compete and thrive in the world's rapidly evolving technological landscape after they graduate. That sort of impact is truly immeasurable and makes Dr. Howard so worthy of this spotlight.”

The complete list of 2026 EBONY Power 100 honorees is available at

CONTACT: Brijea Daniel Spelman College...