NVIDIA RTX Spark Technology Coming Soon To Laptops Youtube And More Info At B&H

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NVIDIA is working with several partners to bring RTX Spark Technology to a variety of laptops

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to announce several new laptops featuring NVIDIA's powerful new RTX Spark technology that will be available soon.



Known around the world for creating some of the most popular and widely adopted technologies, NVIDIA is looking to build upon its esteemed reputation with its latest venture, RTX Spark! Previously established in a desktop form, RTX Spark now allows users to experience the power of NVIDIA in a variety of slimline form factors as it makes its way into the world of laptops. Now, you can take your creative projects, AI development tools, and even your favorite games with you!

NVIDIA looks to redefine the world of computing with the RTX Spark Superchip, which combines a CPU and GPU to provide you with a singular solution that embraces efficiency, power, and utility in a singular package. By fusing these two elements together, NVIDIA aims to provide you with a level of fidelity that streamlines your workload, allowing you to focus on the finer details. With all-day battery life, NVIDIA RTX Spark laptops enable you to experience this level of power and efficiency no matter where you go!

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Under the Hood

Two configurations of the RTX Spark N1X will be available through various partners, offering either an 18-core or 20-core NVIDIA Grace CPU variant that includes a 5120-core or 6144-core NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU. This allows partners to outfit their laptops with a variety of options, fit to scale to your needs whether you are a working professional, a freelance developer, a gaming enthusiast, or anything in between.

While the combined architecture of the RTX Spark enables users to experience massive uplift in various areas, it is the rest of the system's configuration that assists in performance. When it comes to multitasking capabilities and graphic memory optimization, the RTX Spark can easily scale to your needs thanks to the unified memory design. Systems can support up to 128GB of unified memory, which is then used to help with running applications, as well as support the RTX graphics engine. If you are editing video or designing detailed models, more memory can be allocated dynamically, giving you additional headroom when needed. If you are managing large data clusters, the memory can be applied to rendering the information quicker. Less time waiting for applications to be loaded and more time spent on completing the task at hand.

From Tool to Teammate

RTX Spark N1X leverages NVIDIA's CUDA technology to assist with AI workloads. Agents can run natively on RTX Spark, which means you can run tasks, generate assets, write code on demand, and do so much more directly on your device. RTX Spark transforms your device from being a tool to a teammate!

Creative workflows operate on unique internal accelerators. Leveraging the FP4 Tensor Cores and unified memory design, you can create various models quickly and easily. RT Cores and DLSS technologies assist with 3D renders, offering realistic lighting effects whether you are designing games or playing them.

It doesn't stop there either! For creatives looking to engage with live streaming or video editing, encoding and decoding is a huge deal. NVIDIA designed RTX Spark to leverage 4:2:2 hardware encode and decode for native, color-accurate timelines, giving you the ideal look and feel you're aiming for. Additionally, with NVIDIA Broadcast, users can experience sharper streams with cleaner audio backed by AV1 encoders which provides a more streamlined experience.

When it comes to application utility, you can experience this level of increased performance across a wide range of creative programs like Blender, Octane Render, ZBrush, DaVinci Resolve, Streamlabs, Unity, Adobe, and so much more!

The AI Standard

NVIDIA's CUDA stack is what world-wide AI integration is built on. With RTX Spark, you can develop and prototype on the same machine. This means you can go through all the project phases to get your latest AI application prototyped, fine-tuned, and inference locally on your device! Instead of swapping devices or outputting them to other platforms, you can do it here!

Both open and closed source platforms like Unsloth, LM Studio, Ollama, and others can leverage RTX Spark's ability to operate on-device AI development. Whether you are developing on an RTX Spark equipped laptop or on the cloud, there is a level of performance revolving around the power of NVIDIA's technology. You can run these models and agents locally, or at the very least segment a portion of your project to operate locally while taking other elements and enable cloud development to run the course. With NVIDIA RTX Spark, it is all about options.

Meanwhile, additional support for network-based platforms like Hugging Face, Docling, Jupyter, and more can leverage on-board systems as well. Nothing is left in the dark when it comes to the AI tools that pros, creators, and even developers use every single day.

RTX Game Ready

We can't discuss RTX Spark without mentioning the constant growth of the gaming world. RTX has been used to deliver realistic lighting with Ray Tracing and Path Tracing technologies within a slew of popular titles. DLSS and Frame Gen technologies are also built into NVIDIA's platform, and with NVIDIA RTX Spark, graphical fidelity has hit a new high!

Whether you are looking for the competitive edge in games like Counter Strike 2, Marvel Rivals, or Rocket League, RTX Spark is there to leverage all the tools NVIDIA is known for. Even solo-player games like Cyberpunk 2077, 007 First Light, and Control Resonant can streamline various resources to assist with providing a steady foundation that gives gaming enthusiasts the performance they are looking for in a slimline form factor.



Coming to B&H Soon

NVIDIA partnered with a variety of third-party manufacturers to bring RTX Spark to you, and here at B&H, we are going to have a few different systems with scalable performance that could suit your needs.

Lenovo's Pro 9n offers power and utility in a slimline form factor. Available in two flavors, the Pro 9n leverages the N1X SOC to deliver the results you are looking for. The multi-touch OLED panel delivers beautiful imagery and even allows users to experience their artistic side thanks to the inclusion of the Yoga Pen 2!

Lenovo 15.3" Pro 9n Multi-Touch Laptop

32GB



64GB





Product Highlights



Designed for Creators, Gamers, & AI

Powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X

NVIDIA Grace 18-Core CPU

NVIDIA Blackwell RTX 5120-Core GPU

32GB Unified LPDDR5x | 1TB M.2 SSD

15.3" 2560 x 1600 OLED 165 Hz Touchscreen

Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.4

USB4 | USB-A | HDMI 2.1 | 3.5mm

Haptic Force Pad with Pen Support Windows 11 Home



Learn more Lenovo New Pro9n Laptops at B&H Explora



MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI+ 2-in-1 Multi-Touch Laptop



Read more about MSI Prestige N16 Laptop at B&H Explora



Taking the bull by the horns and ensuring there is a device that fits your specific needs is Microsoft with their Surface Laptop Ultra! Available in a multitude of colors and configurations, the Surface Laptop Ultra takes performance to new heights! Not only does the Surface Laptop Ultra have the power to run various applications on device, but it also includes a dynamic display to give creatives a clear view of their work backed by DCI-P3 color space, intense brightness levels up to 2000 nits for true HDR visuals, and so much more!

For more information about these products, make sure you visit the links above and find your next laptop! Whether you are a creative professional, a developer, or a gaming enthusiast, NVIDIA RTX Spark is here to assist in a variety of ways! If you're looking for additional coverage, make sure you stick with B&H!

Learn more with Microsoft and B&H Explora



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Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

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