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Notification Under Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Securities Market Act: Holdings Of S-Bank Plc In Oma Savings Bank Plc Has Exceeded 90 Percent


2026-10-07 02:32:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 7 OCTOBER 2026 AT 21.30 P.M. EEST, MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act: Holdings of S-Bank Plc in Oma Savings Bank Plc has exceeded 90 percent

S-Bank Plc has completed its tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares in Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp). Settlement of the shares tendered under the tender offer took place on 7 October 2026.

On 7 October 2026, Oma Savings Bank Plc received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (SMA) from S-Bank Plc (business ID 2557308-3), according to which S-Bank Plc's holding and voting rights in OmaSp has exceeded 90 percent on 7 October 2026.

According to the announcement, S-Bank Plc owns 32 155 420 OmaSp shares, corresponding to 96,40 percent of OmaSp's shares and votes.

OmaSp has one class of shares in which each share has one vote. The total number of shares is 33,356,729.

The holding of S-Bank Plc according to the announcement:

% of shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 96,40% 0 96,40% 33 356 729
Positions of previous notification (if threshold crossed) N/A N/A N/A N/A

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares Number of shares and
voting rights		 % of shares and
voting rights
ISIN code Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		 Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000306733 32 155 420 0 96,40 0
A total 32 155 420 96,40

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Additional information:

Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 20 758 3040,...

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media

Oma Savings Bank is a well-capitalised and profitable Finnish bank that serves over 200,000 personal and corporate customers through 48 branches across Finland and digital channels with approximately 600 experts. Oma Savings Bank's key objective is a first-class customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility in both digital and traditional channels. Oma Savings Bank focuses primarily on retail banking and offers its customers a diverse range of banking services both through its own balance sheet and by intermediating products of its cooperation partners, such as credit, investment and loan protection products. Oma Savings Bank also engages in mortgage banking operations. The Shares of Oma Savings Bank are listed on the regulated market maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki. Oma Savings Bank is a part of S-Bank Group.


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