Notification Under Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Securities Market Act: Holdings Of S-Bank Plc In Oma Savings Bank Plc Has Exceeded 90 Percent
|% of shares and voting rights (A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B)
|Total of both in % (A+B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|96,40%
|0
|96,40%
|33 356 729
|Positions of previous notification (if threshold crossed)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights:
|Class/type of shares
| Number of shares and
voting rights
| % of shares and
voting rights
|ISIN code
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000306733
|32 155 420
|0
|96,40
|0
|A total
|32 155 420
|96,40
Oma Savings Bank Plc
Additional information:
Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 20 758 3040,...
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
Oma Savings Bank is a well-capitalised and profitable Finnish bank that serves over 200,000 personal and corporate customers through 48 branches across Finland and digital channels with approximately 600 experts. Oma Savings Bank's key objective is a first-class customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility in both digital and traditional channels. Oma Savings Bank focuses primarily on retail banking and offers its customers a diverse range of banking services both through its own balance sheet and by intermediating products of its cooperation partners, such as credit, investment and loan protection products. Oma Savings Bank also engages in mortgage banking operations. The Shares of Oma Savings Bank are listed on the regulated market maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki. Oma Savings Bank is a part of S-Bank Group.
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