Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act: Holdings of S-Bank Plc in Oma Savings Bank Plc has exceeded 90 percent

S-Bank Plc has completed its tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares in Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp). Settlement of the shares tendered under the tender offer took place on 7 October 2026.

On 7 October 2026, Oma Savings Bank Plc received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (SMA) from S-Bank Plc (business ID 2557308-3), according to which S-Bank Plc's holding and voting rights in OmaSp has exceeded 90 percent on 7 October 2026.

According to the announcement, S-Bank Plc owns 32 155 420 OmaSp shares, corresponding to 96,40 percent of OmaSp's shares and votes.

OmaSp has one class of shares in which each share has one vote. The total number of shares is 33,356,729.

The holding of S-Bank Plc according to the announcement: