JIG-SAW US Launches NEQTO.Ai, An Autonomous Operational Intelligence Platform That Acts On Equipment Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CINCINNATI, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JIG-SAW US, Inc., supported by Tokyo-based JIG-SAW Inc., today launched NEQTO.ai, an autonomous operational intelligence platform that connects equipment and online services, interprets their data, and acts on it through rules customers define in advance.

JIG-SAW Inc. has operated device infrastructure from Tokyo for 23 years, supports more than 1,200 client companies across its monitoring and operations business, and staffs three control centers. NEQTO.ai has a foundational AI layer, rather than adding one on top.

An Addition, Not a Replacement

NEQTO.ai sits alongside the systems a customer already runs, reading what brokers, gateways, and control systems publish. Connecting equipment is usually a matter of changing where its data is sent, not rewriting firmware or replacing controls.

Beyond the Alert

Operational monitoring software typically ends at the notification. NEQTO.ai closes the loop: a defined condition triggers a command to equipment through an existing integration, following a rule a person set beforehand, and the same monitoring measures the result.

AI Across the Setup Workflows

Device onboarding: The platform reads a device's first message and proposes the fields, units, and a name, recognizing common payload shapes so no parser is written per model.

Alerts, widgets, dashboards, and integrations: Each is created by describing it in plain language.

Alert context: Alerts arrive with an analysis of the data and a suggested next step.

What the AI produces is a draft. Only what a person confirms is applied.

"The industry has a response problem, not a detection problem. Detection and notification were solved years ago; what stayed manual is the setup before the alert and the response after it. With NEQTO.ai, the work is not as tedious, and the people who set the rules stay in control," said Tomo Oe, CEO of JIG-SAW US, Inc.

NEQTO.ai is available today. The free tier includes 500 AI action credits a month with unlimited devices and users. An Enterprise tier offers custom pricing for on-premises or custom deployments, including connection design, validation support, a dedicated contact, and more. To start free or request a demo, visit

JIG-SAW US, Inc. develops NEQTO.ai, an autonomous operational intelligence platform for organizations that run physical equipment. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, it is supported by JIG-SAW Inc. of Tokyo. Visit

CONTACT: Contact: Elizabeth McCracken Director of Marketing, JIG-SAW US, Inc....