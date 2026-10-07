USD/JPY: Why The Uptrend Still Leaves Buyers Exposed
Thus, retail traders need to understand if they are wagering on the USD/JPY, that the bets should always be on the lookout for sudden problems to emerge and have take profit orders working to cash out winning bets. If a trader can use a trailing stop and simply have their wager eliminated effectively with a profit remaining that is a good option. However, sometimes interventions can cause notorious spikes downwards which shoot past stop loss orders leaving traders at the mercy of their brokers.-pimg- src= data-src= class="img-responsive center LazyLoading" lazy=loading alt=image>USD/JPY Price Chart – Double Top at 158.00Rising USD/JPY Tests Confidence in the TrendYou cannot blindly bet on the upside of the USD/JPY. The BoJ has proven it can and will hurt the largest of players in the currency pair if they believe too much speculation exists. The Bank of Japan however remains caught in a tough problem. Clearly the government of Japan favors a somewhat weaker JPY, but at the same time doesn't want the currency to become too devalued. The current USD centric strength in the broad market is problematic too for the USD/JPY right now and not making things easy on policy makers in Japan, nor the U.S Treasury. Yet, looking for upside in the USD/JPY remains the logical bet. However, conservative traders may want to wait for downturns and then look to ignite upside bets Momentum and Avoiding Sudden Violent ShiftsThe USD/JPY is approaching dangerous elevations once again. Again – being the most important word. We have seen this currency pair theatre before. Buying the USD/JPY certainly remains the flavor of the day. The problem for speculators is knowing when it is safe to step into the speculative spotlight and follow momentum correctly, without getting destroyed by a sudden shift of sentiment caused by the BoJ/JPY: Levels to WatchAround the article's quoted price of 158.350, the immediate focus is whether that support area holds and how the pair behaves near resistance at 158.450. Sustained trading above resistance would put 158.850 into focus; a loss of support would shift attention toward 157.950.These are reference points rather than promised destinations. The unresolved issue is whether moves beyond this narrow range attract sustained participation or quickly reverse, particularly if intervention concerns return to the foreground.trade our USD/JPY analysis? Here is our list of the best brokers worth checking out.
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