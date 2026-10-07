403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GBP/USD Signal 07/10: Buy Signal Targets 1.3450 (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential signal:
- I am buying here. I would have a stop at 1.3140 and a target of 1.3450. The British pound continues to see a lot of support just below current levels, as we are at the bottom of a range that we have been in for some time now. Technical analysis suggests a bounce is due.
This would not necessarily be the end of the world. It would just be a continuation of the pattern that we have been seeing for quite some time. If that is the case, it is just steady as she goes. We will have to wait and see.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewInterest rates come into play, but this is a pair that is a little different in the sense that the differential has not been as wide as, say, the dollar against the Swiss franc. Great Britain is in a steady-as-she-goes pattern as far as interest rates are concerned, and we have the same thing here in sterling against the U.S. dollar.Ready to trade our daily Forex GBP/USD analysis? We've made this UK forex brokers list for you to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment