EUR/USD Forecast 07/10: Bounce Offers Selling Opportunity
I'm especially interested in the 1.14 level, but we'll wait to see if I get that. Obviously, if everything changes and we get there, I won't short it, but I believe fading rallies will continue to be the way forward here. Perhaps looking toward the 1.10 level on a longer-term chart as a potential target, due to the massive support in that region.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAs things stand at the moment, I just don't have any interest whatsoever in trying to buy the euro. This is a market where, if you are patient enough, you should see an opportunity to buy“cheap dollars.”Ready to trade our Forex EUR/USD forecast? We've shortlisted the best European brokers in the industry for you.
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