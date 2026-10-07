Onward Accident & Injury Law Wins Best Law Firm And Best Lawyer In 2026 Readers' Choice Awards & Best Lawyers In America

Onward Accident & Injury Law

- Josh Rohrscheib, Founder, Onward Accident & Injury LawBLOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Sept. 14, 2026. Onward Accident & Injury Law was named Best Law Firm and Josh Rohrscheib was named Best Lawyer in The Pantagraph's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards. Rohrscheib also earned recognition in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in Americafor his work in personal injury and product liability litigation.The Readers' Choice Awards recognize local businesses and organizations across the Bloomington-Normal area. Winners are chosen through open nominations, followed by online voting by members of the community. Onward has also been recognized in Readers' Choice programs in both Bloomington and Decatur.Now in its 33rd edition, The Best Lawyers in Americarecognizes 81,620 attorneys at 17,004 participating law firms. Those attorneys represent just 5% of practicing attorneys across 151 legal practice areas in 203 geographic regions. Rohrscheib also received this recognition in the 2026 edition."Nobody votes for a law firm because of a billboard," said Rohrscheib, founder and managing attorney of Onward. "They vote because someone picked up the phone when they were scared, explained what was happening, and stayed with them until it was over."Rohrscheib grew up in Central Illinois. He started Onward so injured people could have a firm that treats them like people, not case numbers. Onward offers free consultations and works on a contingency fee basis, so clients pay nothing unless the firm recovers compensation for them."Our clients get real answers from real people who care about this community," Rohrscheib added.Onward Accident & Injury Law is headquartered in downtown Bloomington. The firm also has offices across Central Illinois in Decatur, Lincoln, Charleston, Monticello, Pontiac, Shelbyville, Springfield, and Ottawa. Attorneys are available by phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week."An injury turns your whole life upside down, and most people have never dealt with an insurance company before," Rohrscheib said. "Our job is to take that weight off your shoulders so you can focus on healing. We'll handle the rest."About Onward Accident & Injury LawOnward Accident & Injury Law, also known as Onward Injury Law, is a personal injury firm serving Central Illinois from nine locations. Founded by managing attorney Josh Rohrscheib, Onward is built on four commitments: putting people and healing first, simplifying complicated legal topics, communicating honestly at every step, and getting paid only when the firm wins for its client.

Brook Paslay

Onward Injury Law

+1 309-220-4412

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Onward Accident & Injury Law Wins Best Law Firm and Best Lawyer in 2026 Readers' Choice Awards & Best Lawyers in America News Provided By Onward Injury Law October 07, 2026, 18:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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