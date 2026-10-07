Flexzone Life Magazine Expands U.S. Grocery Store Presence With Fall 2026 Issue

Flexzone Life Magazine Fall 2026 issue, available in complimentary print and digital formats.

Adrienne Dawkins-Smith, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, and Charne“Smitty” Smith, Fitness Editor, celebrate Flexzone Life Magazine's expanded retail presence at Whole Foods Market in Houston, Texas.

World Wellness Weekend press conference in Cancún, Mexico, part of Flexzone Life Magazine's on-location coverage across Quintana Roo.

Complimentary print and digital wellness publication expands across seven U.S. markets while growing its presence in wellness, beauty, fitness and travel

- Charne“Smitty” Smith, Fitness Editor, Flexzone Life MagazinePLAYA DEL CARMEN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Flexzone Life Magazine is expanding its U.S. retail footprint with the release of its Fall 2026 issue, now available as a complimentary print publication across select grocery locations in seven U.S. markets and digitally at FlexzoneLifeMagazine.With the Fall issue, the magazine has expanded its distribution footprint across Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Diego, California; Austin and Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; and locations throughout New Jersey. The growth builds on the retail foundation established with Flexzone Life Magazine's Summer 2026 debut and brings the publication to more readers through select locations within grocery networks including Whole Foods Market, H-E-B, Vons, Albertsons, Randalls, Stop & Shop and Wawa.Created by Flexzone Life, the wellness and lifestyle company founded by Adrienne Dawkins-Smith, the magazine was developed for accomplished adults who have invested heavily in building their careers and lives and are now applying that same intentionality to their health, longevity and quality of life.Available in complimentary print and digital formats, Flexzone Life Magazine publishes original reporting, interviews and features exploring wellness, longevity, fitness and athletic performance, beauty, travel and global living, mental and emotional well-being, entrepreneurship and the relationship between health and wealth.The Fall 2026 issue brings those worlds together through conversations with people shaping wellness from very different corners of the industry. Featured coverage includes a conversation with Akwasi Frimpong, Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Momentous; an interview with Anthony Kahler, National Director of Recovery + Spa at VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa; and a profile of IFBB Pro bodybuilder Ron Gordon, known as Mr. RPG.The issue also takes readers inside Live Love Spa's ninth annual National Wellness Month Trends Event, held at Hudson Loft in downtown Los Angeles, with a four-page feature examining trends and conversations emerging across the spa, beauty and wellness industries.The publication's growing retail presence has been matched by an increasingly active editorial calendar. Over the past several weeks, Flexzone Life Magazine has participated in the Be+Well Florida Beauty & Wellness Expo in Fort Lauderdale and provided on-location editorial coverage of World Wellness Weekend across Quintana Roo, Mexico, connecting with wellness leaders, destinations, resorts and brands across the United States and Mexico.World Wellness Weekend coverage took Flexzone Life into some of the Mexican Caribbean's leading wellness and hospitality destinations, including NIZUC Resort & Spa, El Dorado Royale and additional resorts and wellness properties across the region. That coverage will be featured in the magazine's upcoming Winter 2026 issue.Next, Flexzone Life Magazine heads to Miami for WTE Miami, taking place Oct. 27–28 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, where the publication will continue its coverage at the intersection of travel, hospitality, destinations and wellness.“Flexzone Life Magazine grew from my family's experience of rebuilding our lives and redefining wellness after moving from New York to Mexico,” said Adrienne Dawkins-Smith, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Flexzone Life Magazine.“We created a publication for adults who don't need another prescription for how they should live. They want thoughtful stories, credible perspectives and access to the people, places and ideas shaping how we live well. Expanding our retail footprint allows us to bring that conversation to more readers.”Dawkins-Smith is the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Flexzone Life Magazine and Founder and CEO of Flexzone Life. Her background includes work as a talk-show correspondent for The Dr. Oz Show and professional credentials in wellness coaching, nutrition, breathwork, and stretch and flexibility.Readers can learn more about Flexzone Life Magazine and explore the Fall 2026 digital edition at FlexzoneLifeMagazine.Flexzone Life Magazine continues to grow its network of retail partners, advertisers, contributors, tourism organizations, hospitality brands and event collaborations. Information about advertising, editorial contributions and partnership opportunities is available through the magazine's Partner With Us page.About Flexzone Life MagazineFlexzone Life Magazine is a quarterly wellness and lifestyle magazine for accomplished adults redefining what wellness looks like in their lives. Available in complimentary print and digital formats, the magazine publishes original coverage across health, wellness, fitness, beauty, longevity, travel, global living, financial well-being and personal transformation.

Adrienne Dawkins-Smith

Flexzone Life Magazine

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Flexzone Life Magazine Expands U.S. Grocery Store Presence With Fall 2026 Issue News Provided By Flexzone Life LLC October 07, 2026, 18:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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