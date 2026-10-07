Calcutta HC Expresses Concern Over Strike By Lawyers In Various Courts In Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 7 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday expressed concern over the strike by lawyers in the Bankshall Court in Kolkata and Chandannagar court in Hooghly district.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Om Narayan Rai asked the members of the Bar Council to talk to the lawyers concerned to end the strike quickly.

The court has said that steps should be taken to resolve the problem quickly.

On Wednesday, the Chief Justice said that why will the strike continue in the courts as the common people are being affected by it.

At the same time, the High Court has directed that appropriate measures be taken to ensure the safety of lawyers in all courts across the state.

The members of the Bar Council will submit a report on the strike in Bankshall and Chandannagar courts on October 12.

The High Court has suo motu filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Baruipur court over the attack on lawyer Sayan Banerjee.

It has been ordered to issue notices to all parties involved in the case.

During the hearing of the case on Wednesday, lawyer Subhankar Nag alleged that lawyers are being attacked in different parts of the state.

He also raised the issue of the strike in the Bankshall and Chandannagar courts.

Apart from this, he also brought to the notice of the court the vandalism of the car of Calcutta High Court lawyer Shamim Ahmed in Salbani.

The Chief Justice said that he is aware of the attack on Shamim Ahmed.

Lawyer Shamim and his fellow lawyers were attacked on their way back from Salbani on October 3.

The lawyer said that they had gone to meet homeless families in Benachapara. On their way back from there, their car was attacked in front of the police.

It is also alleged that the car was vandalised with bamboo, axes and sticks.

He also alleged that a woman lawyer who was with him was molested. Later, they were rescued from there with the intervention of Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Rabindra V. Ghuge.

Earlier, a group of protesters threw eggs at a YouTuber who was arrested for making derogatory comments on social media about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari when he was being taken to the Bankshall court.

When the lawyers present in the court premises protested, they were assaulted after which a protest was held in which lawyers observed a strike.

On the other hand, there were allegations that the road to the Chandannagar Subdistrict Court was blocked by a tent as part of the Centre's service project.

Several lawyers were allegedly harassed when they went to protest. During the protest, the lawyers locked the main gate of the court and halted work.