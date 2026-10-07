PM Modi's 25 Years Of Public Service An Inspiration For All: Tripura CM

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Oct 7 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that one of the main goals of the government is to ensure that the benefits of various welfare schemes and government services reach the last person in society.

The Chief Minister, while inaugurating the Bikash Bharat Sankalp Sabha-Seva Jyoti Yatra, said that the main objective of this Seva Jyoti Yatra is to strengthen the bond of connection between the people of villages and cities.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the country forward in a new direction of development,” he said. Participating in the programme, Saha said that the Seva Jyoti Yatra is not merely a programme but an initiative to reach people with public services, welfare measures and various government schemes.

“One of the goals of this programme is to provide services to the people and bring hope to the lives of the backward sections of society. Initiatives have been taken to carry this light from villages to cities and from cities to remote areas,” he said.

Saha said that the participation of every person is important in realising the dream that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set before the country of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.“Confidence needs to be instilled in the people. The Prime Minister says that we have to walk with the people and accelerate the work of development by joining hands with the people,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that a developed India is not merely about economic development but also about social justice and equality, improved education and health services, and technological advancement.“Viksit Bharat is about integrated development while preserving our traditions and culture and protecting the environment. The Prime Minister is working with this goal in mind. Our government and party are also working in that direction. The government is working with the mantra of reform, implementation and transformation. Our main goal is to ensure that the benefits of government schemes and services reach the last person in society,” he said.

Saha said that the government's main objective is to ensure that no one is left behind in the journey of development.

“You all know that September 17 was the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the occasion of his birthday, a one-month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan started on September 17. This year's birthday celebration has a different significance because today (Wednesday) marks 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public service. He first served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for 13 years and subsequently became the Prime Minister. During this long period, he has been taking the country forward. He first took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001,” he said.

Saha said that the main objective of the programme is to strengthen the bond of connection between the people of villages and cities. He said another objective is to involve the youth in various service activities.

During the programme, he also said that Prime Minister Modi has always given priority to public service during his 25-year public life and that his journey would serve as an inspiration and example for others.“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has witnessed a remarkable journey of development. During his tenure, 25 crore people in the country have been brought above the poverty line,” he said.

State BJP President Abhishek Debroy, Tourism and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar, MLA Ratan Chakraborty and other senior leaders of the BJP were present at the event.